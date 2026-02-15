Savannah Guthrie releases video marking two weeks since mom’s disappearance and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Savannah Guthrie releases video marking two weeks since mom’s disappearance

2. Partial government shutdown drags on as DHS funding talks stall

3. Iranian official dangles nuclear compromise while demanding US make first move

FAMILY FEUD — Reality star's sister encourages people not to support her brother in LA mayor race. Continue reading …

NEW TUNE — The one sentence in Rubio's Munich speech that revealed Trump's red line for Europe. Continue reading …

MUNICH MELTDOWN — Hillary Clinton clashes with European leader over Trump: 'You really don't like him'. Continue reading …

SPACE SECRETS — Obama asked point-blank whether aliens are real – and he gives direct answer. Continue reading …

STEAK OF THE UNION — From Washington to Trump, how US presidents' steak preferences reflected their times. Continue reading …

ATOM ADVANCE — Military airlifts next-gen nuclear reactor to Utah for testing and evaluation. Continue reading …

BLUEGRASS REVOLT — Dem governor and Republican AG go to war over ICE. Continue reading …

'PACK YOUR BAGS' — Nancy Mace proposes bill to make aliens deportable, inadmissible for animal cruelty. Continue reading …

FIRE WITH FIRE — Virginia lawmakers clash over partisan impact of proposed redistricting maps. Continue reading …

'NEEDLE WAS MOVED' — Former WH aide Kal Penn argues Obama’s policies were not 'progressive' in a '2025 lens'. Continue reading …

SCIENCE FAIL — Bill Maher confuses carbon dioxide with carbon monoxide while criticizing Trump official. Continue reading …

'WHATEVER IT TAKES' — Jeffries vows pressure on Democratic Maryland senate president urging against party's redistricting push. Continue reading …

SAY 'THANK YOU' — Homan tells Minnesota leaders to say thank you instead of demanding reimbursement. Continue reading …

HOWARD KURTZ – AI out of control? How a single article is sending shock waves with an apocalyptic warning. Continue reading …

LEE ZELDIN – We finally demolished the Democrat climate insanity. Continue reading …

VICTORY LAP — Tyler Reddick steals Daytona 500 win in wild last-lap shootout. Continue reading …

ROYAL RIFT — Prince William's 'leaky sieve' fears keep Prince Harry at arm's length. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on retro recipes and Olympic origins. Take the quiz here …

COURSE CORRECTION — Food pyramid backlash: Low-fat era may have fueled obesity, diabetes, Dr. Hyman says. Continue reading …

THIRST FOR GREATNESS — Arizona man chases lifelong dream — now he's raising a glass. See video ...

HARVEY LEVIN — We can't say for sure if person claiming to know perpetrator in Guthrie case is legit. See video …

REP. TOM COLE — There's a partial shutdown because Senate Democrats didn't keep their word. See video …

Tune in to hear how a partial DHS shutdown is forcing thousands to work without pay and what it means for the broader political battle ahead. Check it out ...

