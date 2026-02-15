Illinois district where faculty celebrated Charlie Kirk's death exposed over racial 'segregation' plan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: An Illinois school district filled with faculty who celebrated and hoped for the death of Charlie Kirk was exposed for their 2026 equity framework plan the district "aspires to" that includes hiring and retaining staff with "diverse backgrounds" and mandated DEI training sessions for faculty and students.

Defending Education uncovered Oswego District 308’s equity roadmap through several Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, which brought to light an annual report summary on DEI as well as the district’s DEI plan for 2026.

One FOIA request detailing an equity report showed that a middle school in the district divided students by racial background, without notifying parents, as part of equity training sessions for staff in 2025.

The Equity Director wrote after the session, which was held during "Student Support Time," that she identified the "challenges with being discriminated against based on color" and that her next session would be with "those who identify as White."

Erika Sanzi, Senior Director of Communications at Defending Education, told Fox News Digital that the district's move to divide students into races could be considered "segregation."

"Calling it a racial affinity group is just a nicer way of saying racial segregation—these equity assemblies that divide up students by their skin color are without justification, not to mention illegal," Sanzi explained. "Regardless of the intention, the ideology behind race-based programs and activities in schools is destructive and needs to be rooted out."

The equity report also showed that high school departments held "specific content/equity" trainings, where students could engage in opportunities like a lunch and learn about "LGBTQ+, Migroaggressions, Ramadan."

Following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a report from the Kendall County Times revealed that Jadon A. Waller, the district's Superintendent of Equity and Engagement of grades K-8, posted to Facebook referring to Kirk as a "modern day Klans man."

"I’m seeing a lot of Black folks on here interjecting themselves into the death of a modern day Klans man… and I have to say I’m confused and disappointed. Who are you trying to make comfortable? Cause it’s making me uncomfortable."

Waller posted under the name on Facebook, going by Ashley Jadon, according to the report.

Per the school district’s website, Waller is still employed at Oswego District 308.

Waller did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

As for the 2026 outlook, the report showed plans for DEI training in elementary and middle schools and a DEI Design Team to "analyze and address inequities within student academic achievement" and student discipline.

In an "indicators of success" rubric where results will be reflected in the following year’s report, the district calls for elementary and junior high school’s teacher leaders and administrators to "facilitate at least two of their own DEI trainings by the end of the year."

The Illinois school district also plans to "partner with surrounding districts and Waubonsee Community College to host our 1st DEI Conference called ASCEND!"

One equity statement says that the district "will acknowledge the existence of racism in our schools and community," and that "we will address injustices that lead to racial inequities and work to educate and change behaviors" to promote inclusivity.

In addition to pushing DEI in the classroom, the recruitment and retention portion of the plan pushes the district to "prioritize" diverse hires.

"We will prioritize the recruitment, retention, and advancement of administrators and staff with diverse backgrounds to ensure our team of educators reflects our student body," the framework reads.

A job posting for a high school principal in the school district obtained by Defending Education says "the right candidate" should be "prioritizing equity and rightful presence… across the district."

Oswego District 308’s commitment to DEI doesn’t stop there. The district proposed a $75,000 grant to the Board of Education to establish a partnership with an organization for a residency program that "recruits and retains new teachers who reflect the racial, cultural, and linguistic diversity of the communities we serve."

From Oct. 2023 to March 2024, during a previous partnership between the district and a separate organization, the school district spent taxpayer dollars on DEI supplies, including pride parade stickers and a pride parade fee to participate.

The previous partnership held training sessions for district personnel and students where participants were asked to read "How Privileged Am I" and rank themselves on how privileged they are.

"Generate a privilege list related to P-12 settings for the student and adult educator group assigned to your team by listing ways students and adults may experience systems of advantages or rights that are available to them solely based on their social identities," the training instructions read.

While these training sessions were held in the Illinois school district, the organization carries out similar exercises through partnerships with state and local educational agencies across the country.

Oswego District 308 did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston