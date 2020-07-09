Washington Warriors emerges as favorite to replace Redskins: reports

It looks as if there is a front-runner on a new name for the NFL’s Washington franchise.

According to multiple reports, the “Warriors” name has burst onto the scene as a potential candidate to replace the Redskins, which has been used since the 1930s.

EX-REDSKINS PLAYER OFFERS 'SIMPLE' SOLUTION TO NAME CHANGE

“I think people do know that the Redskins have marked Washington Warriors just in case and that this has been the way…” The Team 980’s Kevin Sheehan said on his podcast. “I would bet big money on the Warriors being the new name for the football team.”

Earlier in the month, Sheehan said that the name is a “definite leader in the clubhouse,” but he added that there is nothing official just yet.

Big-name retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target, as well as Nike and Dick’s Sporting Goods have removed Redskins merchandise from their websites. And on Thursday, FedEx -- which holds the naming rights to the team’s Maryland stadium -- formally requested a name change. FedEx CEO Fred Smith has an ownership stake in the team.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS TO REMOVE NATIVE AMERICAN IMAGERY FROM LOGO: REPORT

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the team has made the obvious decision to remove the Native American imagery from its logo.

The recent national focus on race relations since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has brought new scrutiny to the team’s name. The Redskins have since said they will conduct a “thorough review” of the team name as the organization faces immense pressure to change its moniker over racial connotations.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The team originated in Boston before relocating to D.C. after the 1936 season.

The team also hopes to build a new stadium and return inside D.C. city limits -- but local leaders there say they are already seeking a name change as a condition of any potential stadium deal.

Fox News’ Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.