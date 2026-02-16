Christian mother, teacher found dead as police hunt homicide suspect in Ohio home invasion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Christian mother of two has been found dead in her home in Ohio as authorities launch a homicide investigation.

According to the Tripp County Police Department, 37-year-old Ashley Flynn was found dead following a reported burglary at a home in Tipp City, Ohio, and investigators are continuing to search for a suspect.

On Monday, officers were dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. to the 900 block of Cunningham Court on a report of a burglary in progress involving a resident who had been shot, the department said. When officers arrived, they met with Flynn's husband and two children inside the residence. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police immediately secured the home and surrounding area. Family members were notified and responded to assist with the care of the children and Flynn’s husband.

A perimeter was established around the neighborhood, and officers deployed police canines and drones to search for potential suspects. No suspects were located during the initial search, authorities said.

Investigators and crime scene technicians from the Tipp City Police Department, along with agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, remained at the scene throughout the day collecting and processing evidence.

In a subsequent update, the department said it is working closely with the state investigative agency and using all available resources to examine what it called a "complex situation."

Police urged anyone with information or video footage that could assist investigators to contact the Tipp City Police Department at 937-667-3112 or the Miami County Communications Center at 937-440-9911.

Flynn was a Tipp City Schools substitute teacher and Tippecanoe Middle School volleyball coach.

"She was known for her beautiful smile, warmth, kindness and the positive impact she had on so many — both in and out of the classroom and on the court," the school district said.

Christian Life Center in Butler Township said Flynn was a beloved member of the church. In a statement from Pastor Jordan Hansen, he said that Flynn was "murdered in her home."

"Ashley Flynn is with Jesus. Please pray for her husband and two daughters and extended family left behind. Please pray for [the] ongoing investigation. Please pray for God's very presence to bring comfort to an unfathomable situation," he said in a Facebook post. "We need Jesus and His grace in the 'What now?'"

