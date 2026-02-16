Multiple people shot at Rhode Island ice rink, suspect dead: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple people were shot Monday at a Rhode Island indoor ice skating rink, according to reports.

A suspect was dead after shots rang out at the Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, WPRI.com reported.

An employee at a nearby Walgreens nearby told the news outlet that people came into the pharmacy panicking, saying there was a shooting.

BROWN UNIVERSITY, MIT SHOOTINGS: ARE ELITE US UNIVERSITIES PREPARED FOR TARGETED VIOLENCE?

CLAUDIO MANUEL NEVES-VALENTE IDENTIFIED AS BROWN UNIVERSITY AND MIT SHOOTING SUSPECT, FOUND DEAD

The employee said they were told to close and evacuate the building.

It was unclear how many people were shot.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Pawtucket Police Department.