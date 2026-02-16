Expand / Collapse search
Mass Shootings

Multiple people shot at Rhode Island ice rink, suspect dead: report

A suspect was found dead after shots rang out and nearby businesses evacuated as panicked witnesses fled the scene, according to reports

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Multiple people were shot Monday at a Rhode Island indoor ice skating rink, according to reports. 

A suspect was dead after shots rang out at the Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, WPRI.com reported. 

An employee at a nearby Walgreens nearby told the news outlet that people came into the pharmacy panicking, saying there was a shooting. 

A street view of the Dennis M Lynch arena

Multiple people were injured after a shooting occurred at the Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on Monday, February 16, 2026, according to officials. (Google Maps)

The employee said they were told to close and evacuate the building. 

It was unclear how many people were shot

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Pawtucket Police Department. 

