Today on Fox News: July 13, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany; RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel; Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier on what lessons the US can learn from how other nations reopened schools. FBN host Charles Payne on White House advisers accusing Joe Biden of ripping off President Trump's 'buy American' agenda. Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best reacts to the Seattle City Council's calls to slash the police department budget. Actor Isaiah Washington previews his new Fox Nation show "Kitchen Talk."

Hannity, 9 p.m. ET: An exclusive interview with Roger Stone, his first TV comments since his sentence was commuted by President Trump.

On Fox Business:

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: U.S. Larry Kudlow, White House director of the National Economic Council.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: What Is WHO and Do We Really Need Them? - The U.S. has formally began its withdrawal from the World Health Organization. While WHO's response to the coronavirus has been widely criticized, the Trump Administration's decision to cut ties with them has many worried it may jeopardize our country's fight against Covid-19. Dr. Tom Frieden, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, discusses what role the W.H.O. plays in a global crisis, what they got wrong this time and what other factors led to the coronavirus devastating impact.

Also on the Rundown: While many gyms across the country have reopened - at least in some capacity – fitness centers in a handful of states are still required to be closed. In New York, owners filed a class-action lawsuit after gyms were excluded from the state's coronavirus reopening plan. SC Fitness owner Charlie Cassara is leading the suit and he explains why he thinks businesses like his are being treated unfairly and why they can safely reopen.



Plus, commentary by Guy Benson, host of The Guy Benson Show.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Michael Goodwin, Andrew McCarthy, Fox News contributor, senior fellow at the National Review Institute and a contributing editor of National Review; Burgess Owens, former NFL star.

Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Noon ET: U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., talks about his bill in Congress to put an end to "autonomous zones" in major cities, Fox Nation Host Johnny "Joey" Jones will respond to Sen. Tammy Duckworth's criticisms in the New York Times, and Isaiah Washington will talk about his love of food and country before the premiere of his Fox Nation show, "Kitchen Talk."