Kelly Preston, actress in 'Jerry Maguire,' dead at 57

Actress Kelly Preston, who starred in movies such as "Jerry Maguire" and "Twins," has died on Sunday at 57, her husband, John Travolta, said.

Travolta confirmed Preston's death on Instagram and said it followed a two-year battle with breast cancer.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Travolta wrote on Instagram Sunday. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. "

He continued: "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."

Preston was born on October 13, 1962, in Honolulu, Hawaii. She studying acting at the University of Southern California before starring in the romantic comedy film, "Mischief," her first major movie role, according to PEOPLE.

She went on to star in such hit films as 1988's "Twins," 1996's "Jerry Maguire," and 1999's "For Love of the Game" alongside Kevin Costner.

Preston and Travolta got married back in 1991 at a midnight ceremony in Paris and had been together for 28 years.

Her final movie role was portraying Victoria Gotti, in the 2018 movie "Gotti." The movie also starred Travolta as John Gotti in the leading role.

Her final Instagram post was on Father's Day. The actress shared a picture of her family and wrote: "Happy Father’s Day to the best one I know, we love you."

Preston is survived by her husband, 66, daughter Ella, 20, and 9-year-old son Benjamin. Their son Jett died in 2009 at the age of 16.