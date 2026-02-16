Nancy Guthrie case: 5 key evidence pieces so far

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TUCSON, Ariz. — Nancy Guthrie has been missing from her home in Tucson's Catalina Foothills since the early morning hours of Feb. 1, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department in Arizona.

She's the 84-year-old mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, and her disappearance has garnered international attention.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said early in the investigation that her home was viewed as a crime scene and indicated that she'd been removed from it against her will.

Since then, new evidence has emerged publicly and behind the scenes, but deputies and the FBI have not named any suspects or made any arrests.

A $10 WALMART GUN HOLSTER COULD HELP IDENTIFY SUSPECT IN NANCY GUTHRIE CASE

The timeline

Earlier this month, Nanos revealed a timeline showing Guthrie ate dinner with relatives and was dropped off at home by family around 9:48 p.m. on Jan. 31. Detectives determined her garage door closed at 9:50.

ADVANCED VIDEO EQUIPMENT SEEN AT NANCY GUTHRIE HOME AS EXPERTS BREAK DOWN ITS POSSIBLE ROLE

At 1:47 a.m. on Feb. 1, her Nest doorbell camera went offline. At 2:28 a.m., Guthrie's pacemaker device lost connection with her smartphone. She was reported missing around noon later that day.

WATCH: Video of subject in Nancy Guthrie case

Here's a look at the key evidence:

1. The video

Shocking video recovered from her missing Nest camera shows a masked man on her doorstep, who appears to be carrying a stuffed backpack and a holstered gun.

RETIRED FBI AGENT URGES RAPID DNA TESTING IN GUTHRIE CASE: 'YOU DON’T WAIT FOR FEDEX ON MONDAY MORNING'

The video contains several clues about the suspect. According to FBI analysts, he is between 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, has a medium build and was carrying a black Ozark Trail brand backpack, sold at Walmart stores for around $11.

The $10 holster has also been tentatively identified as another Walmart product, a large-sized Strategy branded hip holster designed for a revolver, according to a Miami-area police officer who is not connected to the case. The weapon, however, appears to be a small semiautomatic pistol, the officer said.

Walmart has extensive surveillance systems at its stores and may be able to help investigators track when the items were purchased and by whom.

POLICE REQUEST NEIGHBOR SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE FROM NARROW TIMEFRAMES BEFORE NANCY GUTHRIE VANISHED

The suspect appeared to block the camera with a handful of plant matter before the video ended. The camera itself was not present at the scene when police arrived.

The FBI's ability to recover footage was a groundbreaking investigatory move. Guthrie had several other cameras at her home, and it remains unclear whether investigators can obtain more video that could help crack the case.

2. The DNA

Investigators have recovered a DNA sample from an unknown individual from inside the Guthrie home. It came from someone other than Guthrie or any of her close contacts, like relatives and hired help, according to authorities.

They were checking it against a glove recovered from inside a two-mile search radius around the house, which the FBI said "appears to match the gloves of the subject in the surveillance video" and contained DNA consistent with an "unknown male profile" that was expected to be checked against the federal database sometime Monday.

Investigators found 16 gloves in all, according to the FBI, but just one was an apparent match to those seen in the video.

3. The blood

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

A trail of blood drops on Guthrie's front steps is a genetic match to the missing woman, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators have not confirmed whether it was there before she was taken, and Sheriff Nanos has declined to discuss specific evidence from inside the home.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

4. The pacemaker

The pacemaker helped determine a potential timeline for Guthrie's abduction, when it lost connection to her smartphone, as well as providing a potential trail.

SEND US A TIP HERE

Authorities deployed a high-tech Bluetooth scanning device by air in search of the signal from Guthrie's pacemaker.

The search was unsuccessful.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

5. Cameras and digital forensics

Roadside surveillance and security cameras as well as cell tower data and similar digital forensics are expected to provide key leads in investigations like this, experts tell Fox News Digital.

Behind the scenes, this type of information may have played a role in how investigators approach potential persons of interest, including the brief questioning of a Rio Rico man earlier in the investigation.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators have received thousands of tips in the case, and they have asked for those living within a two-mile radius of Guthrie's home to submit home security video showing anything suspicious or unusual between Jan. 1 and Feb. 2.

Undisclosed information from an informant led to police and FBI activity Friday night that included the search of a home and a vehicle around the corner, as well as the temporary detainment of three people — none of whom were charged with a crime or called suspects in connection with the warrant.

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information that cracks the case. Dial 1-800-CALL-FBI.