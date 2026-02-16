Pennsylvania man accused of stabbing 3-month-old baby after talking 'sacrifice'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 44-year-old father was arrested last week after allegedly stabbing his 3-month-old baby in Pennsylvania.

"The City of Coatesville Police Department and Chester County District Attorney’s Office announce the arrest of Michael Phillips, 44, of Coatesville, who is charged with Attempted Homicide, Aggravated Assault, and other charges after he stabbed his 3-month-old child in the abdomen," a Facebook post on the Chester County District Attorney Facebook page noted last week.

An affidavit by City of Coatesville Police Department Detective Corporal Kirt Guyer indicated that the child's mother, Dominique Cialini, had said that the man, Michael Phillips, had spoken of needing to sacrifice the baby.

The mother said "she was in her bedroom with her 3-month-old and the Defendant was staring at her blankly and making comments about having to sacrifice the baby," according to the affidavit.

"She said the Defendant then came at her and started stabbing the baby. She said he tried stabbing the baby several times, but only stabbed him once. She then ran out of the house with the baby and her 9-year-old son. She told the 9-year-old to run and get someone to call 911. The Defendant followed her out of the house and ripped the baby out of her arms. She said she thought he was going to kill the baby when he grabbed him. He eventually threw the baby in the snow. She said she laid on top of the baby in the snow and she saw his guts. She thought her baby was dead," the affidavit noted.

The affidavit reported that the baby suffered "at least one deep stab wound in the abdomen," and the mother suffered "lacerations to fingers on her right hand."

She told authorities that she believed Phillips "was having a psychotic episode, but was also known to abuse drugs," the affidavit noted.

The woman "said she saw the Defendant holding the babies feet with a knife in his hand and that is when she picked up the baby. Then the Defendant started stabbing the baby."

Phillips said "this was all part of God's plan" and "I did it God, I did it," according to the affidavit.

The Coatsville Police Department indicated last week that the baby was "in the ICU at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and is listed in critical but stable condition." The child's current condition was unclear as of Monday.

Fox News Digital reached out to the district attorney's office and to the police department on Monday to request an update on the situation.