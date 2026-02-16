Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

U.S.

Nancy Guthrie's family members cleared as suspects in disappearance

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos publicly cleared Nancy Guthrie's family members as suspects in the case

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca , Michael Ruiz Fox News
close
Savannah Guthrie makes emotional plea in NEW video: 'It's never too late' Video

Savannah Guthrie makes emotional plea in NEW video: 'It's never too late'

NBC host Savannah Guthrie issues a message to those holding her mother, Nancy, as the search enters week three.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

TUCSON, Ariz. — Nancy Guthrie's family members have been cleared as suspects in the investigation into her disappearance, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

"To be clear…the Guthrie family  –  to include all siblings and spouses –  has been cleared as possible suspects in this case," Nanos said in a Monday afternoon statement. "The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case.

"To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel," he added. "The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple…please, I’m begging you the media to honor your profession and report with some sense of compassion and professionalism."

Savannah Guthrie and Siblings Annie and Camron

Savannah Guthrie (C) and her siblings Annie (L) and Camron made an emotional plea on Instagram asking anyone with information about their mother Nancy Guthrie's disappearance to come forward on February 4, 2025. (Credit: Instagram/@SavannahGuthrie/Today)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue