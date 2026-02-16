Nancy Guthrie's family members cleared as suspects in disappearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TUCSON, Ariz. — Nancy Guthrie's family members have been cleared as suspects in the investigation into her disappearance, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

"To be clear…the Guthrie family – to include all siblings and spouses – has been cleared as possible suspects in this case," Nanos said in a Monday afternoon statement. "The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case.

"To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel," he added. "The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple…please, I’m begging you the media to honor your profession and report with some sense of compassion and professionalism."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP