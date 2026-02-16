Expand / Collapse search
Hiker dies near summit of New York's tallest peak after slipping off trail

The 21-year-old's body was recovered by two forest rangers

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
A 21-year-old hiker died after slipping off the trail near the summit of Mount Marcy, New York’s tallest peak, authorities said.

The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reported that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) confirmed the victim, who was from New Jersey, was found dead near the summit area Thursday night. 

Officials have not released the hiker’s name or gender.

The NYSDEC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment, but a spokesperson for the state government agency told the Adirondack Daily Enterprise the hiker had called 911 at 3:05 p.m., saying they slipped and were unable to get back onto the trail.

Snow-covered alpine peak glows in soft evening light after a backcountry ski descent.

Mount Marcy is seen on a spring evening after skiing from the summit on June 5, 3017. (Kevstewa/Istock/Getty Images Plus)

A dog was with the victim, and it was not immediately clear whether anyone else was hiking with them or what caused the slip.

Two forest rangers tried to locate the hiker from a State Police helicopter, but heavy cloud cover around Mount Marcy’s summit prevented them from making visual contact, a NYSDEC spokesperson told the outlet.

Expansive mountain panorama stretches in all directions from a rocky summit under a bright sky.

A 360-degree view is seen from the summit of Mount Marcy, the highest peak in the Adirondacks and New York state on Nov. 9, 2016. (Timothy Frazier/Istock/Getty Images Plus)

Around 6:06 p.m., one of the rangers was dropped at the Marcy Dam Outpost — roughly 5 miles from and nearly 3,000 feet below the summit — to begin a ground search.

The ranger then hiked toward the hiker’s last known location near the summit and found the 21-year-old at 9:51 p.m., deceased, according to the spokesperson.

The dog was found alive and was led off the mountain by rangers, officials said, but poor weather conditions initially prevented crews from recovering the hiker’s body.

Hikers pause near a rocky summit in the Adirondacks, taking in sweeping mountain views under a clear winter sky.

Hikers gather near the summit of Mount Marcy, the highest peak in New York state, in Adirondack Park, Feb. 6, 2020. (Andrew Fraieli/Istock/Getty Images Plus)

A State Police helicopter transported two forest rangers to the site on Friday morning, where they were able to recover the hiker’s remains.

"The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation offers its condolences to the family," the spokesperson said.

