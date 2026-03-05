Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Carville doubles down on urging Ilhan Omar to leave the Democratic party after she blasted White males

'It's stupid to attack 33% of the voters!' Carville warned

By Alexander Hall Fox News
close
James Carville doubles-down on telling Ilhan Omar to leave the party after she blasted White males Video

James Carville doubles-down on telling Ilhan Omar to leave the party after she blasted White males

During a SiriusXM interview with Stephen A. Smith, Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville doubled-down on past criticism of Rep. Ilhan Omar, warning it is not politically viable to alienate White males.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville condemned Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for attacking White males during a Wednesday episode of SiriusXM’s "Straight Shooter with Stephen A."

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith asked James Carville about a recently resurfaced clip from May 2025 where the strategist had challenged Omar to leave the Democratic Party and start her own. Smith asked him to explain what caused this expression of deep frustration. 

Carville replied that Omar has some admirable qualities and is liked by many, "but she started attacking White males, and I'm gonna say, 'Wait a minute, let's stop. Alright.' In 2024, 72% of the people that voted were White. All right? That's just a fact. Of that, 72, probably 48% or 48 and a half, were male."

He then concluded from his calculation that "about 33% of the people that are gonna vote are gonna be White males. Well, it's stupid to attack 33% of the voters!"

James Carville speaks

James Carville has frequently warned that the Democratic Party cannot afford to alienate men.  (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Politicon)

Carville continued, "And so what I would say to Congresswoman Omar, ‘Why don't you be a Democratic Socialist of America?’ Do what AOC did, and then if they win, the truth of that is, I share a lot of ideological issues in common with Congressman Omar, but maybe you should do like a parliamentary government. We'll let you in the governing coalition, but not the electoral coalition."

"But we cannot- we have to get this mentality out that we can win national elections [without] White people, because you can't," Carville said. "That we can somehow or another win an election without White males. It's just insanity. It's literally mathematical insanity, cultural insanity.

Smith, who has become a frequent political commentator himself, asked Carville how he would reply to critics who would say that President Donald Trump is the one who has cultivated a large following of White males.

Carville blasted such critics, arguing that being a White male does not mean that one should be seen as part of a monolith.

CARVILLE TELLS DEMS THEY CAN WIN WITH AFFORDABILITY AGENDA IF THEY ‘QUIT F---ING AROUND’ WITH ‘CULTURAL STUFF’

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib

Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the most progressive women in modern politics, has frequently made headlines for her incendiary comments. (Photo by Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

"Because I'm a White male, I'm different than other people?" Carville asked. He went on to blast how, in modern discourse, one of the great failures is that even non-White groups are collectively referred to as people "of-color" as if, even at the scale of multiple racial groups, they could all collectively be seen as a monolith.

"All White people are not the same. All Black people are not the same. All Hispanic people are not the same, all right? " Carville replied. "And I don't like generalizing about someone's gender or their race or their sexual preference or anything else. All gay people are not the same. They're very different personalities. They're very different values, very different everything."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

James Carville sits for a portrait

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville has warned that the Democratic Party needs to jettison the far-left cultural politics of the early 2020's. ( Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SCAD)

He then concluded, "And I just don't like, and I know when people say it, that they're trying to be inclusive in their language, but I don't think they stop and think of what they're telling somebody."

Fox News Digital reached out to Rep, Ilhan Omar and did not receive an immediate reply.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Related Article

Ilhan Omar doesn't have any regrets for her 'unavoidable' outburst at State of the Union
Ilhan Omar doesn't have any regrets for her 'unavoidable' outburst at State of the Union

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue