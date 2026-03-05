Carville doubles down on urging Ilhan Omar to leave the Democratic party after she blasted White males

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville condemned Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for attacking White males during a Wednesday episode of SiriusXM’s "Straight Shooter with Stephen A."

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith asked James Carville about a recently resurfaced clip from May 2025 where the strategist had challenged Omar to leave the Democratic Party and start her own. Smith asked him to explain what caused this expression of deep frustration.

Carville replied that Omar has some admirable qualities and is liked by many, "but she started attacking White males, and I'm gonna say, 'Wait a minute, let's stop. Alright.' In 2024, 72% of the people that voted were White. All right? That's just a fact. Of that, 72, probably 48% or 48 and a half, were male."

He then concluded from his calculation that "about 33% of the people that are gonna vote are gonna be White males. Well, it's stupid to attack 33% of the voters!"

Carville continued, "And so what I would say to Congresswoman Omar, ‘Why don't you be a Democratic Socialist of America?’ Do what AOC did, and then if they win, the truth of that is, I share a lot of ideological issues in common with Congressman Omar, but maybe you should do like a parliamentary government. We'll let you in the governing coalition, but not the electoral coalition."

"But we cannot- we have to get this mentality out that we can win national elections [without] White people, because you can't," Carville said. "That we can somehow or another win an election without White males. It's just insanity. It's literally mathematical insanity, cultural insanity.

Smith, who has become a frequent political commentator himself, asked Carville how he would reply to critics who would say that President Donald Trump is the one who has cultivated a large following of White males.

Carville blasted such critics, arguing that being a White male does not mean that one should be seen as part of a monolith.

"Because I'm a White male, I'm different than other people?" Carville asked. He went on to blast how, in modern discourse, one of the great failures is that even non-White groups are collectively referred to as people "of-color" as if, even at the scale of multiple racial groups, they could all collectively be seen as a monolith.

"All White people are not the same. All Black people are not the same. All Hispanic people are not the same, all right? " Carville replied. "And I don't like generalizing about someone's gender or their race or their sexual preference or anything else. All gay people are not the same. They're very different personalities. They're very different values, very different everything."

He then concluded, "And I just don't like, and I know when people say it, that they're trying to be inclusive in their language, but I don't think they stop and think of what they're telling somebody."

Fox News Digital reached out to Rep, Ilhan Omar and did not receive an immediate reply.