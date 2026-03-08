Expand / Collapse search
U.S.

At least 2 dead after plane crashes into Alabama bay

Private aircraft bound for Gulf Shores airport went down Saturday night in Bon Secour Bay

By Eric Mack Fox News
At least two are dead after a plane crashed near Gulf Shores, Alabama, on Saturday night.

Officials said a private aircraft bound for the Gulf Shores airport crashed at approximately 6:50 p.m. local time Saturday (7:50 p.m. ET), according to local WKRG. The U.S. Coast Guard said emergency response efforts began immediately, with multiple agencies launching a coordinated search by air, land, and water, the outlet reported.

"A large emergency response effort is underway in the area of Sailboat Bay and Plash Island following a plane crash in Bon Secour Bay," the Gulf Shores Police Department wrote in a statement posted to Facebook on Saturday night.

"Marine & Dive Units along with other first responders are on scene," they said.

a Beechcraft Bonanza plane flies against a sun drenched sky

A plane that went down near Gulf Shores, Alabama, was reportedly a Beechcraft Bonanza. (Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)

Responding agencies reportedly included the cities of Orange Beach and Gulf Shores, Daphne Search and Rescue, American Medical Response (AMR), and the U.S. Coast Guard, along with other partner organizations.

Authorities have not yet confirmed how many people were on board the aircraft. The investigation remains ongoing.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard, Gulf Shores P.D., Gulf Shores Fire Chief Mark Sealy and Orange Beach Fire Chief Jeff Smith for comment.

The single-engine plane is believed to be a Beechcraft A36 Bonanza, AL.com reported.

The Beechcraft Bonanza A36 is a six-seat, high-performance, single-engine aircraft known for its speed, comfort, and long production run (1970–2005).

It can currently be bought for between $199,000-$719,000, according to online listings.

There have been 186 air flight fatalities thus far in 2026, according to Aviation Safety Network data.

Eric Mack is a writer for Fox News Digital covering breaking news.
