Florida nurse urges China, UK to ‘attack the United States’ to remove Trump ‘regime’ in viral TikTok

A Florida nurse posted a video on TikTok calling on foreign governments, including China and the United Kingdom, to attack the United States in order to remove what she described as the "regime" of President Donald Trump.

"Come on, Canada, come on, UK, come on, China, you know you wanna do it," Joyce Schulz-Killian said in a recent video posted to TikTok.

"Come in and attack [the] United States," she continued in the video. "You don’t like our regime, we don’t like it either. Help us. Please, help the United States. Come in, come in, help us! We’ll figure it out. We don’t like our regime either. Come on! Help us!"

The original video was later set to a private setting.

Schulz-Killian is the owner and lead nurse advocate at her business, At Your Request Patient Advocate , which describes itself on its website as a provider of private nurse patient advocacy services.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Schulz-Killian said she posted the video "to bring awareness that NOT all Americans support the regime in place of Donald Trump. Some of the Americans grew up believing in the Constitution and that the government is for the people, by the people. That Congress represents the people and not one person is in charge, even the President has oversight."

She added that she has concerns about what she described as unchecked executive actions and alleged constitutional violations.

"I wanted to mention my fears that America is attacking boats without cause, killing our own United States citizens and calling them terrorists, sending US troops to foreign countries in war, making decisions without oversight and then not following court orders when they do come down," she said.

"There appears to be no checks and balances," she continued in her statement. "Just because we don't like a regime of another country, is it in our place to kill the leader or bomb the country and a school of 175 children and educators and then deny it right to our faces. If that is true, then couldn't other countries concerned about the American well-being come and help us from this dictator leadership we appear to have. Court orders are not followed. That is all I was saying is, this is not what I was taught about how the government works and the three levels of branches. The President did not believe in the Constitution when he took his Oath. We are in a Constitutional crisis and all the other countries see it, but us."

On her company website, Schulz-Killian states she earned a BSN in 2012, her certificate for patient advocacy from Cleveland State University in 2015, and credentials including Certified Senior Advisor CSA in 2016.

The website says her company serves clients across the United States.

Schulz-Killian told Fox News Digital that she has changed her TikTok privacy level because, "death threats do make a person change a privacy level."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

