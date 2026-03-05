Expand / Collapse search
Venezuelan Political Crisis

US restores diplomatic relations with Venezuela amid push for democratic transition

State Department says agreement aims to promote stability and support economic recovery in Venezuela

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Burgum visits Venezuela to forge 'strategic partnership' on rare earth mineral and energy resources Video

Burgum visits Venezuela to forge 'strategic partnership' on rare earth mineral and energy resources

Exclusive: FOX Business correspondent Edward Lawrence has the latest on Interior Secretary Doug Burgum's visit to Venezuela to forge rare earth mineral and energy deals on 'America Reports.'

The United States and Venezuela’s interim authorities have agreed to re-establish diplomatic and consular relations, according to a State Department media note issued Thursday.

The State Department said the agreement is intended to "facilitate our joint efforts to promote stability, support economic recovery, and advance political reconciliation in Venezuela."

"Our engagement is focused on helping the Venezuelan people move forward through a phased process that creates the conditions for a peaceful transition to a democratically elected government," the statement said.

Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez waves

Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez waves after bidding farewell to U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright following their meeting at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (Ariana Cubillos/AP)

The announcement confirms the restoration of diplomatic and consular relations between the two governments. The State Department did not specify when embassy operations or visa services could resume.

The statement also did not address potential sanctions changes, outline migration or security cooperation measures, or provide additional details about diplomatic engagement moving forward.

The announcement comes after months of U.S. engagement in Venezuela.

MILLIONS LOSE POWER ACROSS CUBA AS TRUMP SANCTIONS CONTINUE TO FUEL ONGOING ENERGY CRISIS

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gestures during an anti-government protest.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gestures during an anti-government protest on January 9, 2025 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Jesus Vargas/Getty Images)

U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum traveled to Caracas on March 4 and held meetings with Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodríguez during a two-day visit, U.S. and Venezuelan officials said. 

Burgum discussed opportunities related to mining and critical minerals supply chains and said the Venezuelan interim government had offered security assurances for foreign mining companies seeking to invest in the country.

U.S. forces captured former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Jan. 3 in Caracas. Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty two days later in federal court in New York to charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy and weapons-related offenses.

PSL protest at White House

Protestors rally outside the White House, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Washington, after the U.S. captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife in a military operation. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo)

Diplomatic and consular relations typically involve government-to-government engagement as well as the operation of embassies and consulates that facilitate visas, citizen services and diplomatic coordination.

"The United States remains committed to supporting the Venezuelan people and working with partners across the region to advance stability and prosperity," the statement said.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Fox News Digital's Michael Sinkewicz and Greg Norman-Diamond contributed to this reporting.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

