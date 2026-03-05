US restores diplomatic relations with Venezuela amid push for democratic transition

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States and Venezuela’s interim authorities have agreed to re-establish diplomatic and consular relations, according to a State Department media note issued Thursday.

The State Department said the agreement is intended to "facilitate our joint efforts to promote stability, support economic recovery, and advance political reconciliation in Venezuela."

"Our engagement is focused on helping the Venezuelan people move forward through a phased process that creates the conditions for a peaceful transition to a democratically elected government," the statement said.

The announcement confirms the restoration of diplomatic and consular relations between the two governments. The State Department did not specify when embassy operations or visa services could resume.

The statement also did not address potential sanctions changes, outline migration or security cooperation measures, or provide additional details about diplomatic engagement moving forward.

The announcement comes after months of U.S. engagement in Venezuela.

U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum traveled to Caracas on March 4 and held meetings with Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodríguez during a two-day visit, U.S. and Venezuelan officials said.

Burgum discussed opportunities related to mining and critical minerals supply chains and said the Venezuelan interim government had offered security assurances for foreign mining companies seeking to invest in the country.

U.S. forces captured former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Jan. 3 in Caracas. Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty two days later in federal court in New York to charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy and weapons-related offenses.

Diplomatic and consular relations typically involve government-to-government engagement as well as the operation of embassies and consulates that facilitate visas, citizen services and diplomatic coordination.

"The United States remains committed to supporting the Venezuelan people and working with partners across the region to advance stability and prosperity," the statement said.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Michael Sinkewicz and Greg Norman-Diamond contributed to this reporting.