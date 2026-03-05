House votes to let Trump's Operation Epic Fury continue in Iran

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House of Representatives narrowly voted to allow President Donald Trump to continue Operation Epic Fury in Iran on Thursday.

A bipartisan resolution led by Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif., failed to pass after several Democrats joined most Republicans in sinking it.

The legislation was aimed at blocking Trump from using the Armed Forces in the joint U.S.-Israeli operation in Iran, which would likely force the strikes to grind to a halt.

The Trump administration, as well as the majority of Republicans in Congress, have insisted that the president has acted within his authority so far and are hopeful he will continue to do so.

But Democrats, along with Massie and Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, are largely skeptical.

"The Ayatollah was not a president. He was a religious leader from a region notorious for radical Islamists and the United States and Israel turned him into a martyr," Massie said during debate on the resolution. "If Congress wants war, then the speaker should hold a vote to declare it."

Davidson said Wednesday, "The moral hazard posed by a government no longer constrained by our Constitution is a grave threat."

Other Republican lawmakers said they were concerned that handicapping the operation now could do more harm than good.

"I think the president is well within his legal authorities to conduct this operation," Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. "I think any effort to stymie that would actually jeopardize our national security and jeopardize our troops."

Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, R-Pa., told Fox News Digital, "I'll be voting no, against the War Powers Act, because once the president has taken that action, that first action, if we were to pull back, it would actually leave us more vulnerable and less safe by leaving all of their capabilities in place, but having started a conflict like this."

U.S. officials have said their targets remain Iran's military assets, senior leadership, and nuclear capabilities. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told reporters this week that the operation will have a finite timeline.

But Democrats are accusing Trump of plunging the U.S. into a seemingly endless conflict while running roughshod over Congress' Article I authority.

"Donald Trump has taken America to war without authorization, without explanation, without a strategy or an exit plan. Six brave service members have already given the ultimate sacrifice," House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., said on Wednesday.

The Thursday vote comes a day after the Senate shot down a resolution from Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., aimed at limiting Trump’s military actions in Iran following days of speculation about whether Republicans would cross the aisle — as they have done before — to reprimand the president.

Only Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., voted in favor of the resolution among Republicans, while Sen. Jon Fetterman, D-Pa., was the lone Democrat to cross the aisle in support.