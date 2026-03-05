Expand / Collapse search
Planned Parenthood starts offering Botox and fillers to make up for lost Trump federal funding cuts

California affiliate will charge $9 per unit compared to $12-15 at medical spas as Trump cuts force revenue search

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
A California Planned Parenthood affiliate is entering the cosmetic services market in what officials describe as an effort to stabilize funding amid federal cuts.

"Our kind of future financial stability remains uncertain," Dr. Laura Dalton, the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, told KCRA News in an interview published Wednesday. 

"We are resilient and innovative, and I like to say that when faced with a crisis, our doors did not close. They opened wider," Dalton said. 

Lip injection

Lip injection procedure. (iStock)

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, which is headquartered in San Jose and runs 30 centers in California and Nevada, will now offer Botox injections as well as nitrous oxide (laughing gas) for pain management, the outlet reported.

KCRA News reported that Botox treatments will be offered at $9 per unit compared with $12 or $15 at many medical spas.

"We're providing [a] neurotoxin which is commonly referred to as Botox," Dalton said. "And hopefully in a few weeks we'll be launching fillers and sclerotherapy."

The new services, according to Dalton, are "about patients feeling like we're hearing them and we're listening to them, and that we're in touch right back to the, 'We're not your mom's Planned Parenthood.’"

PLANNED PARENTHOOD DROPS LAWSUIT CHALLENGING TRUMP ADMINISTRATION'S MEDICAID CUTS

Botox injection in eye area

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte will be offering Botox treatments at $9 per unit compared with $12 or $15 at many medical spas. (Isa Foltin/Getty Images)

Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., signed legislation for $90 million in emergency funding after President Donald Trump signed legislation prohibiting federal funding from abortion providers. 

Planned Parenthood also announced that it was voluntarily dropping its lawsuit over the Trump administration’s ability to withhold Medicaid payments under a provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill.

"The goal of this lawsuit has always been to help Planned Parenthood patients get the care they deserve from their trusted provider," Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts and Planned Parenthood Association of Utah said in a joint statement. "Based on the 1st Circuit’s decision, it is clear that this lawsuit is no longer the best way to accomplish that goal."

Dalton said offering cosmetic services provides supporters another way to back the organization financially.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD TOUTS VASECTOMIES FOR ‘PEOPLE WHO CARRY SPERM’ AS DEMAND SPIKES AFTER DOBBS

Trump and Newsom shown in a split image

In February, Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., signed legislation for $90 million in emergency funding for Planned Parenthood.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images; Mario Tama/Getty Images)

"If you were going to get this service anyways and you want to support Planned Parenthood, why not do it together?" Dalton said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Planned Parenthood Mar Monte for comment. 

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

