Construction workers uncover chilling remains at flagship public university, halting project

Officials say no foul play suspected, early indications suggest remains date early 1900s

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Construction workers at the University of Oklahoma came across century-old human remains while on the job. The grim and startling discovery brought the project to a halt.

The University of Oklahoma announced the discovery in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

In the release, issued Feb. 20, the school said the remains were found at the construction site for OU's future Life Sciences Laboratories Building. 

Pictures obtained by Fox News Digital show that the construction site was emptied out in the wake of the discovery.

OU said that work "stopped immediately" at the site once the remains were found.

Construction site at Oklahoma

Construction at the University of Oklahoma paused after workers uncovered human remains. (KOKH)

"The university notified law enforcement and the State Medical Examiner’s Office," the statement read. 

"All required procedures and state burial protection laws are being followed."

"The university is committed to ensuring the remains are handled with care, dignity and respect," the release added.

Though research is still ongoing, the university said that no foul play is suspected.

Empty construction site after discovery

OU officials said the remains appear to date to the early 1900s, based on initial evaluations. (KOKH)

"Based on preliminary evaluation, there are no findings to suggest criminal activity," the statement added. 

"Early indications suggest the remains date to the early 1900s."

In a Feb. 26 statement to Fox News Digital, university officials said the remains may have been cadavers.

OU students walking on campus

The university, pictured above, said all required procedures and state burial protection laws are being followed in the startling new discovery. (Brett Deering/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma Archaeological Survey (OAS), which operates out of OU's campus, said the remains appear to be "cadavers used for educational purposes in the early 1900s."

"The remains were found in the area of the former School of Biological Sciences, and their handling at the time followed standard practices," OU said.

The construction project has since resumed.

The discovery comes nearly a year after a similar discovery was made in England.

Last April, University of Gloucestershire reported that construction workers found 317 skeletons and 83 brick burial vaults during their work on the school's City Campus.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

