Ukranian ceasefire declared for evacuating major cities; ICC to investigate war crimes

RUSSIA ANNOUNCES CEASEFIRE - "The Russian Armed Forces announce a ceasefire regime from 10:00 Moscow time and open humanitarian corridors from Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkov and Sumy - the Russian humanitarian headquarters. The decision was made at Macron's request to Putin." Continue reading …

PUTIN’S NEXT MOVE - Experts agree with President Biden that Putin "wants to, in fact, reestablish the former Soviet Union." If so, where will he invade after Ukraine? Continue reading …

RUSSIANS IN SPACE - Russia’s Ukraine invasion could put an end to its partnership with the U.S. and other countries in space, according to former astronaut Terry Virts. Continue reading …

INVISIBLE ENEMY - As Ukrainians flee their country from Russia’s military onslaught, they face the prospect of the invisible enemy – bacteria and viruses. Continue reading …

POROSHENKO’S VIEW - Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko asserted that Vladimir Putin is a "war criminal" for the "disastrous humanitarian situation." Continue reading …





POLITICS

SCOTUS NOMINEE UPROAR - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was part of a Harvard group that hosted a speaker with a history of anti-Semitic remarks. Continue reading …

NO TO NO-FLY - Ukraine is urging imposing a no-fly zone over the country, but the Biden administration and lawmakers are firmly against it. Continue reading …

NOT SO FAST - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Sunday he believed the option of declaring a no-fly zone above Ukraine should not be taken off the table. Continue reading …

LINKAGE - Pete Buttigieg highlighted the historic link between transportation and civil rights during a speech at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. Continue reading …

CUOMO’S COMEBACK? – Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared to hint at a political comeback at a Brooklyn church Sunday. Continue reading …

MEDIA

LEVIN BLASTS BIDEN - Mark Levin blasted President Biden as a "disgrace" and "damn fool" for sanction decisions on the American oil industry while placing none on Russia. Continue reading …



CHINA, IRAN THREATS - Rep. Mike Gallagher on "Sunday Night in America" warned about the threat posed by China and Iran. Continue reading …

RUSSIAN OIL - It's time U.S. holds Russia accountable by withholding investment in Russian oil, Nikki Haley told "Sunday Morning Futures." Continue reading …

MORE U.S. SUPPORT - Two Ukrainian women who met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken plea for more U.S. support on "Fox & Friends Weekend." Continue reading …

ASSASSINATE PUTIN? - Ret. British Col. Richard Kemp, CBE, claimed that Vladimir Putin should be assassinated on "Life, Liberty & Levin" Sunday. Continue reading …

OPINION

LT. COL. ROBERT MAGINNIS, (RET.) - The war in Ukraine is another indicator of our new Cold War, which pits the U.S. and its allies against Russia and China. Continue reading …

KNOX THAMES - "Please pray for Ukraine," my friend said. Within in sight of the Washington Monument, she shared pictures just texted from family members huddled in a Kyiv bomb shelter. Continue reading …

SEN. JONI ERNST - The shock and horror of Russian President Vladimir Putin's lawless and bloody invasion of Ukraine are giving way to the fog of war. Continue reading …

JUDITH MILLER - The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is now in Russian hands. Continue reading …

REBECCA GRANT - Destroying a city is a Russian army specialty. Kyiv is next. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

UKRAINE SUFFERING - "In the past seven days, I have witnessed suffering and desperation that I have never seen in my lifetime," Yael Eckstein told Fox News Digital. Continue reading …

WAR CRIMES? - The International Criminal Court opened a probe into possible war crimes after Vladimir Putin approved a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Continue reading …

TENNIS PLAYER EARNINGS – Dayana Yastremska told the Lyon Open crowd she was going to donate her earnings from the tournament to Ukraine. Continue reading …

STING PERFORMS - Sting took to Instagram on Saturday to perform his 1985 song "Russians" amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Continue reading …

CONDUCTOR RESIGNS - A Russian conductor resigned from Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow and another in Toulouse, France after pressure about the Ukraine invasion. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

"I mean Biden is the so-called Commander-in-Chief. He is a disgrace and disaster. He actually has the Russians negotiating with the Iranians on a nuclear deal with us."

- MARK LEVIN

