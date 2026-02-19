Virginia school suspends numerous students after anti-ICE walkout, organizers plan county-wide protest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than 300 Virginia students have been suspended after staging a student-led anti-ICE walkout that spilled off campus and drew a police response Friday morning.

Prince William County Public Schools confirmed to Fox News Digital 303 students have been suspended, as of Thursday afternoon.

During the student-led walkout at Woodbridge High School, principal Heather Abney said students left the building to "express their views on an issue that is important to them."

In a letter to parents, Abney explained that while walkouts are a form of expression, students did not remain on school grounds and instead left campus.

The Prince William County Police Department was called to manage traffic in the area and provide supervision.

"We appreciate your partnership as we continue to prioritize student safety while maintaining clear expectations for appropriate conduct during the school day," Abney wrote.

After the suspensions, an Instagram account called @pwcs_iceout, which stands for Prince William County Schools ICE OUT, was allegedly launched by students to promote another walk out on Friday.

"It’s time to take a stand and we are grateful to have the opportunity to exercise our constitutional rights," organizers wrote in a post. "As the walkout happening on Friday, February 20th will be county wide, it’s important to understand every campus has slightly different layouts and procedures, please stay alert for detailed instructions from us and your local student organizers regarding specific meetup spots."

"Rest assured that all school administrations have been informed of our plans, so participating will not get you in trouble," they continued. In response to a commenter, the account clarified that the walkout is not "endorsed or approved" by school administrators.

Students were instructed to bring posters, flags and speakers to the upcoming walkout.

Organizers cautioned participants not to "fight, throw things or cause conflict."

"Peaceful protests are much more powerful as they show that your voice matters, that you stand together, and that the message is about the issue, not conflict," they wrote in another post. "Staying calm and focused allows everyone to be heard safely and makes a bigger impact in the long run."