Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

OPINION
Published

Putin wants Kyiv and time's running out to supply Ukraine before brutal city fight

World opinion on casualties won’t affect Putin. A Russian flag over smoking rubble is his goal

Rebecca Grant
By Rebecca Grant | Fox News
close
History of Kiev Video

History of Kiev

Amy Kellogg looks at Ukraine capital's past

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Destroying a city is a Russian army specialty. Kyiv is next. 

"Don’t let Putin turn Ukraine into Syria," Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted after the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting today. 

Sadly, Russia under Putin has recent experience blowing up cities as seen in Aleppo in Syria in 2016 and in Grozny in the second Chechen war in 1999-2000, where tens of thousands died. 

Putin wants Kyiv. Especially if he can’t catch Zelensky.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES 

"His only instinct is going to be to double down and to try and 'Grozny-fy' Kyiv," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Mar. 2.

"He will, in his own words, carry out his operation to ‘de-Nazify’ Ukraine to the end," French President Emanuel Macron said after his phone call with Putin Thursday. 

The battle for Kyiv will decide the course of the war and set Europe’s security challenges for a generation. Putin's model of glory is the 1945 Red Army conquest of Hitler's Berlin.

The battle for Kyiv will decide the course of the war and set Europe’s security challenges for a generation. Putin's model of glory is the 1945 Red Army conquest of Hitler's Berlin. As the Red Army wiped away Nazis in World War II, so Putin want to see his armies to sweep across Ukraine.  This is a delusional conquest.  There are no Nazis in Ukraine.  Ukraine is full of patriots who want democracy. 

Vladimir President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine only eight months after TIME magazine billed President Biden as ready to take on the Russian leader. 

Vladimir President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine only eight months after TIME magazine billed President Biden as ready to take on the Russian leader.  (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The city fight is familiar ground for Putin. He craves this battle. Twisted Putin thinks he will become greater than Lenin and Khrushchev by standing up for Russia and taking back all of Ukraine. World opinion on casualties won’t affect him. A Russian flag over smoking rubble is his goal. 

BIDEN SHOULD SPEAK DIRECTLY TO RUSSIAN PEOPLE, ASK THEM TO DENOUNCE PUTIN'S UKRAINE WAR

President Biden and Europe and the world have at most a few days left to make sure Ukraine's fighting forces are supplied for what lies ahead.  It may soon be down to hours. 

Tanks are already probing Kyiv suburbs. At some point, the Russian convoy north of Kyiv will move down to encircle the city. 

A cultural and community centre, which locals said was destroyed by recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Byshiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 4, 2022. 

A cultural and community centre, which locals said was destroyed by recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Byshiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 4, 2022.  (REUTERS/Maksim Levin)

First, Ukraine must keep a supply route open out to the west even under attack.  Fighting for Kyiv will consume Ukraine’s weapons and supplies, fast.  Ukraine’s armed forces claim they’ve destroyed many Russian tanks and vehicles, which is good, but it also means they are using up Javelin anti-tank missiles. The U.S. and NATO should do whatever it takes to help Ukraine hold airfields and roads in Ukraine’s west.  Few Russian forces are in that area so far.

Next, Ukraine says they are going on the counter-offensive.  As the Russian convoy north of Kyiv moves south, they must pick their targets carefully.  Yes, Ukraine should strike Russian tanks, but their overall aim should be to break up and harass Russian formations by hitting resupply vehicles, too. 

AFTER UKRAINE INVASION, U.S. SHOULD WALK AWAY FROM NUCLEAR TALKS WITH IRAN

Ukraine can also disrupt Russian command and control.  For example, that Russian supply convoy north of Kyiv has a mobile command post, with officers near it, and a known electronic signature squawking out even if they try to mask it. All are targets. 

Brian Kilmeade: 40-mile long Russian convoy stuck outside of major Ukrainian city Video

Of course, Ukrainian forces will find their own communications disrupted by street-to-street fighting around buildings and by Russian electronic warfare. The U.S. and NATO can help, with links to up to satellites, drones or other radio relays to stay in contact. 

The one thing that would stop Putin from taking Kyiv is a strong no-fly zone. All week Zelensky and his officials have repeatedly asked NATO for help to "close the skies." The answer’s been no. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

If Kyiv is encircled, it’s not over.  Ukraine’s defenders may end up attacking Russian forces in the city while other Ukrainian forces hit the siege lines from outside. 

Former CIA director: ‘Crazy stupid’ attacks on Ukrainian nuclear plants violate all norms of land warfare Video

Senior Russian commanders know in their bones that a pitched fight in Kyiv will be hell.  The Russian army in 1942-1943 swallowed up entire German divisions at Stalingrad.  Today’s Russian generals had grandfathers and great-grandfathers in that fight.  Their defense of Stalingrad was glorious.  Now the tables are turned.  The Russians invading Ukraine are on the wrong side morally – and tactically. 

If NATO keeps helping, Russia will lose the city fight. 

A man stands next to a burnt car near a cultural and community centre, which locals said was destroyed by recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Byshiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine on March 4, 2022.

A man stands next to a burnt car near a cultural and community centre, which locals said was destroyed by recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Byshiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine on March 4, 2022. ( REUTERS/Maksim Levin)

Many wonder if direct U.S. and NATO military help to Kyiv under siege risks nuclear escalation.  Considering the long history of US and Russian nuclear confrontation, I'd say no.  Putin will do anything to take Kyiv – except nuke it.   

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here’s why.  A Russian tactical nuclear strike would affect Russian forces as well as Ukrainians.  Remember also that Putin intends to "save" and occupy Ukraine.  Radiation is not part of his plan.  And for all his veiled threats, Putin knows full well that the extended nuclear deterrence endorsed by every U.S. President since Truman is still in place. 

Let’s go save Ukraine. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM REBECCA GRANT

Rebecca Grant is a national security analyst based in Washington, D.C.  She earned her Ph.D. in International Relations from the London School of Economics at age 25 then worked for RAND and on the staff of the Secretary of the Air Force and Chief of Staff of the Air Force. Since founding IRIS Independent Research, she has specialized in research for government and aerospace industry clients ranging from analysis of military campaigns to projects on major technology acqusition such as the B-21 bomber. Follow her on Twitter at @rebeccagrantdc   