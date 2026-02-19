Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin

College student dies in tragic ski accident at Wisconsin resort, marking second death within a month

Alexandra Blattner was a 20-year-old University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh sophomore studying pre-nursing and psychology

By Bonny Chu Fox News
A 20-year-old college student tragically died in an apparent ski accident in Rib Mountain, Wisconsin, earlier this month, marking the second fatal incident reported at the resort in a matter of weeks.

Alexandra "Ally" Blattner reportedly crashed into a tree at Granite Peak Ski Resort on Feb. 5, according to local outlet The Wausonian. She was found with a broken neck and likely died at the scene, the Marathon County Sheriff's Office told WLUK.

Blattner, a Neenah resident and sophomore at the University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh, died "in an instant and without pain," according to her obituary. 

"While enjoying life as she did best, Alexandra Jean Blattner unexpectedly passed away after a skiing accident on Thursday evening, February 5th, 2026," her obituary said.

UELI KESTENHOLZ, WHO WON SNOWBOARDING'S FIRST OLYMPIC MEDAL IN 1998, DIES IN SWISS AVALANCHE

split photo of woman in gown and skiing resort

A 20-year-old college student suffered a fatal accident at Granite Peak Ski Resort on Feb. 5, 2026. (Ally Blattner/Instagram)

The school's chancellor announced Blattner’s death to the campus the following day, People reported

He added that he had gotten to know her shortly after she arrived last summer.

"Ally is something that I’ll also be living with for my entire life," Manohar Singh told WLUK. "She and I connected very well when I was the new chancellor."

8 SKIERS FOUND DEAD, 1 MISSING AFTER MASSIVE LAKE TAHOE AVALANCHE

young blonde woman smiles for camera in alley photograph

Blattner was a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh. (Ally Blattner/Instagram)

According to her obituary, Blattner was studying pre-nursing and psychology. She served as a student government senator and was a chapter member of the Tri Sigma sorority, where she held the position of vice president of recruitment.

"Ally was a shining light in every room she entered. She loved to be with others," her obituary read. "She wouldn’t walk away until you were smiling and laughing along with her. Although short, she lived her life with energy, meaning and enjoyment."

"We are all so lucky to get to call Ally our sister. She not only made an impact in our lives but all across our campus community," Tori Deptula, president of the school’s sorority chapter, said.

Blattner’s death marks the second fatal incident in less than a month at Granite Peak.

photo of ally blattner with glasses on

Ally Blattner tragically died in a skiing accident on Feb. 5, 2026. (Ally Blattner/Instagram)

On Jan. 11, 30-year-old Matthew Ciolkosz also crashed into a tree after losing a ski, according to local media WSAW. His head reportedly struck the tree, shattering his helmet. Despite lifesaving measures, he later died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office told The Wausonian that both deaths were considered accidental.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office and Granite Peak Ski Resort for more information. 

