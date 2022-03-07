Russian shelling prevents evacuations, Ukraine says: LIVE UPDATES
Hundreds of thousands are reportedly trying to flee the city of Mariupol and other parts of Ukraine as Russian shelling prevents escape.
Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk on Sunday said Europe must reboot its nuclear power stations for the sake of national and international security.
"Hopefully, it is now extremely obvious that Europe should restart dormant nuclear power stations and increase power output of existing ones," Musk tweeted. "This is critical to national and international security."
Russian authorities have arrested over 13,000 anti-war protesters as its crackdown on dissidents within the country continues.
People across the country are protesting Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine, beginning a war that has killed at least 331, according to the United Nations.
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians attempting to flee to safety have been forced to shelter from Russian shelling the pummeled cities in Ukraine's center, north, and south, Ukrainian officials told the Associated Press.
Ukrainian officials described a "catastrophic" situation during failed evacuation efforts in the Kyiv suburbs. Officials from both sides planned a third round of talks on Monday.
Bombings left horrific scenes of death in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and the area around Mariupol, where Russia and Ukraine had agreed to a temporary ceasefire to allow civilians to escape. Ukraine accused Russia of continuing to assault the city during that time, while Russia blamed Ukrainian nationalists for instigating the fighting. Only about 300 people of a planned 200,000 had evacuated the area, according to a Donetsk separatist official.
