Ohio

Christian teacher shot in Ohio home as husband calls 911, police deny arrest rumors: report

Tipp City Chief Greg Adkins says claims about suspect in custody for Ashley Flynn's killing are 'false' as investigation continues

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
The husband of a Christian teacher who was shot and killed in her home while her children were asleep made the 911 call alerting authorities.

According to police dispatch logs, obtained by News Center 7, authorities responded to reports of a burglary at Ashley and Caleb Flynn's Tipp City, Ohio home in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 16.

"Someone broke into the RP [reporting person’s] house, unknown if they are still there. Garage door is open," the dispatcher said.  "There was apparently a female shot in the head. Is not responding currently."

"Squad is en route; they aren’t staged yet. Are they good to respond in?" the dispatcher said.

"Yes, one person only," a first responder on scene replied, according to the outlet.

Ashley Flynn and her husband in an undated photo

Tipp City mother of two found dead after reported home invasion; police use drones and K-9 units in search for suspect as community mourns tragic loss. (Ashley Flynn/Facebook)

On Monday, investigators told News Center 7 that only Ashley, Caleb, and their two children were inside the home when someone broke in.

The person who called 911 told dispatchers that there were kids in the home.

"RP and juvenile daughter are locked in a bedroom," the dispatcher told police, according to the outlet.  "Just a correction - the juveniles are going to be in their own rooms asleep currently."

On Thursday, Tipp City Chief Greg Adkins pushed back against reports that a suspect was in custody and had confessed to Ashley's murder.

"This information is false and was never released by the Tipp City Police Department, the City of Tipp City, or any collaborating law enforcement partners," he said.

"The Flynn family is coping with an unimaginable loss, and the department will not try this case in the media. This matter will be resolved through the judicial process and adjudicated in a court of law," he said.

Ashley Flynn

Ashley Flynn, a Tipp City Schools substitute teacher and volleyball coach, was found dead in her Ohio home during reported burglary. Police launch homicide investigation into her death. (Tipp City Schools)

The department previously shared that the FBI and local police, including the Miami County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, are assisting in the investigation.

"We believe that this was an isolated incident targeting this specific residence," Adkins told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. "No information at this time to believe the public is in any danger. The investigation will continue until we can provide all the answers to the family and community."

As of Thursday afternoon, no suspects had been identified by police. Autopsy results are pending.

Caleb Flynn in a 2013 "American Idol" Hometown Interview.

Caleb Flynn in a 2013 "American Idol" Hometown Interview. Caleb is the husband of Ashley Flynn, who was shot and killed in her Ohio home on Monday, February 16, 2026. (YouTube/American Idol)

Ashley Flynn's husband, Caleb, was an "American Idol" contestant, and shared his love for his wife during an interview for the show.

"I absolutely love the Lord. I love my wife more than anything. She is very, very pretty...I love her," Caleb said in a 2013 Hometown Interview segment for the hit competition show. "But, you know, I'm just a normal person who absolutely loves to sing more than anything in the world."

"She was known for her beautiful smile, warmth, kindness and the positive impact she had on so many — both in and out of the classroom and on the court," the school district said.

Christian Life Center in Butler Township also described Flynn as a beloved member of the churchthe church. In a statement, Pastor Jordan Hansen said she was "murdered in her home" and asked for prayers for her husband, two daughters and extended family.

"Ashley Flynn is with Jesus. Please pray for her husband and two daughters and extended family left behind. Please pray for [the] ongoing investigation. Please pray for God's very presence to bring comfort to an unfathomable situation," he said in a Facebook post. "We need Jesus and His grace in the 'What now?'"

Ashley and Caleb Flynn in an undated photo with their two children.

Ashley and Caleb Flynn in an undated photo with their two children. (GoFundMe)

Anyone with information or video footage that may assist investigators is encouraged to contact the Tipp City Police Department at 937-667-3112 or the Miami County Communications Center at 937-440-9911.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the FBI for comment. Tipp City is located in western Ohio, approximately 20 miles north of Dayton.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
