Repeat offender labeled 'danger to the community' walks free after Biden autopen clemency

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A repeat offender once described by federal prosecutors as a "danger to the community" was set to be released Thursday after receiving a sentence commutation signed with an autopen in the final days of former President Joe Biden’s administration.

Oscar Freemond Fowler III had been serving a 12-year, six-month federal sentence after pleading guilty in 2024 to being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Federal prosecutors urged the court to impose at least 150 months in prison, citing his lengthy criminal history and arguing he posed an ongoing threat to the public.

Fowler was included in a Jan. 17, 2025, executive grant of clemency commuting the sentences of more than 2,500 inmates under the Biden administration. The warrant, issued in Washington and bearing Biden’s signature, was one of three clemency documents critics say were executed using an autopen.

While the Biden administration said the commutations were relief for non-violent drug offenders, the Oversight Project, a conservative investigative group for the Heritage Foundation, argues that Fowler’s history of violence makes him a clear danger to the public.

JOHNSON ARGUES BIDEN PARDONS 'INVALID' AFTER BOMBSHELL AUTOPEN REPORT

TRUMP DOUBLES DOWN ON VOIDING BIDEN AUTOPEN ACTIONS, INCLUDING PARDONS AND COMMUTATIONS

The Oversight Project issued a warning to Florida officials this week about Fowler’s release.

"He is a dangerous criminal who’s supposed to be in jail for a very long time," The Oversight Project President Mike Howell told Fox News Digital. "This is the exact person that should be in federal custody."

The most serious allegations in Fowler’s past involve the death of Naykee Bostic in St. Petersburg, who was found with 25 gunshot wounds shortly after Fowler had been released from a previous federal stint in 2013. While Fowler was acquitted of the murder in 2017 after two prior mistrials, the Oversight Project points to a 2024 sentencing memorandum stating that Fowler made a video-recorded admission to the killing and expressed a willingness to use violence again.

Howell said the case contradicts prior characterizations of the clemency actions as focusing on nonviolent offenders.

"We agree with the Biden administration’s own Justice Department officials who flagged that these people were violent," Howell said. "Stop saying they’re nonviolent. The documents speak for themselves."

Howell also questioned the legality of the autopen process.

"The president has said these autopen commutations are null and void," Howell said. "DOJ had a choice to make, keep him in custody or release him, and they chose not to follow that direction."

The Florida Attorney General's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The release of Fowler comes as House Oversight Committee GOP majority released a 100-page report in October 2025 detailing findings from its monthslong probe into Biden’s White House, specifically whether his inner circle covered up signs of mental decline, and if that alleged cover-up extended to executive actions signed via autopen without Biden’s full awareness.

"The Department of Justice should immediately conduct a review of all executive actions taken by President Biden between January 20, 2021, and January 19, 2025. Given the patterns and findings detailed herein, this review should focus particularly on all acts of clemency. However, it should also include all other types of executive actions."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP