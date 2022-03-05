Col. Richard Kemp asks why Putin should not be 'taken out'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ret. British Col. Richard Kemp, CBE, explained why Russian President Vladimir Putin should be assassinated Sunday on "Life, Liberty & Levin."

"Why shouldn't we take him out?" he asked host Mark Levin. "He's the military commander, he's the commander-in-chief of the Russian forces who have invaded — unprovoked — invaded Ukraine, killed many, many Ukrainians and [are] going to kill many, many more."

"Why would we not take him out if we think that could end this terrible situation and Putin's further aggression?"

He is the primary "threat to the West in Europe at the moment," Kemp said, warning that his sights go beyond Ukraine to include the Baltic states, Finland, Moldova and even countries as far west as Poland.

"He will not stop," Kemp said. "He will continue to be our main enemy and we need to do everything we possibly can to neutralize that threat."

That threat "sensed strong weakness" in President Biden's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, he said. Putin "sensed that this was his opportunity as he took the opportunity when Obama was in power to seize the Crimea in 2014."

" … What we're seeing now is the response of Russia to American weakness and European weakness and the weakness of NATO."

Unlike when former President Donald Trump was in office, under Biden, Putin "smelled weakness and he went for it" in "the fundamental beginnings" of the Russia-Ukraine war, Kemp said.