Stolen ambulance allegedly driven into Idaho DHS office building in attempted arson attack

State and federal authorities are investigating after a suspect allegedly stole an ambulance, loaded up staged gas cans and plowed the emergency vehicle into a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) office in Idaho — in what investigators believe was an attempted arson attack.

Just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, an ambulance was stolen from a bay at St. Luke's West hospital.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, drove the ambulance through the parking lot and retrieved gas cans that were staged in nearby vegetation, according to Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea.

The suspect then drove the ambulance directly into the North Portico building, which houses DHS offices, Basterrechea said.

Investigators believe the suspect poured an accelerant inside and around the outside of the ambulance.

However, the suspect was unable to ignite the accelerant before being scared off by responding agencies, according to Basterrechea.

"We want to emphasize that this was a serious criminal act," Basterrechea said. "The theft and destruction of an emergency vehicle not only created a risk to responding personnel, but it also temporarily removed a critical medical resource from the community."

He added "there has been a lot of rhetoric surrounding the Department of Homeland Security leasing office space at this location."

"Comments on social media, such as 'property damage isn't violence,' is absolutely false," Basterrechea continued. "This was absolutely an act of violence, and if the suspect had not been interrupted, there is no doubt this building would have been burned, putting the lives of first responders and others at risk."

Officials said that although the suspect has not been identified or located, there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the broader community.

The Meridian Police Department is leading the investigation in coordination with the FBI, ATF, DHS, Idaho State Police and other regional law enforcement partners.

"Any information that we believe would hinder our investigation will not be released at any time," Basterrechea said. "We want to make sure that this investigation is as clean as possible and that we bring the people responsible to justice."

DHS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.