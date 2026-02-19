Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Idaho

Stolen ambulance allegedly driven into Idaho DHS office building in attempted arson attack

Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea says suspect staged accelerant in vegetation before driving emergency vehicle into DHS building

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Police say accelerant was used in attack on DHS building Video

Police say accelerant was used in attack on DHS building

Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea provided new details about an attack on a DHS building Thursday. (KBOI)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

State and federal authorities are investigating after a suspect allegedly stole an ambulance, loaded up staged gas cans and plowed the emergency vehicle into a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) office in Idaho — in what investigators believe was an attempted arson attack.

Just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, an ambulance was stolen from a bay at St. Luke's West hospital. 

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, drove the ambulance through the parking lot and retrieved gas cans that were staged in nearby vegetation, according to Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea.

The suspect then drove the ambulance directly into the North Portico building, which houses DHS offices, Basterrechea said.

Meridian police chief Tracy Basterrechea

Tracy Basterrechea, Meridian, Idaho police chief, during a press conference on Thursday, February 19, 2026. (KBOI)

LA MAN SEEN THROWING MOLOTOV COCKTAIL INTO FEDERAL BUILDING, FEDS SAY

Investigators believe the suspect poured an accelerant inside and around the outside of the ambulance. 

However, the suspect was unable to ignite the accelerant before being scared off by responding agencies, according to Basterrechea.

"We want to emphasize that this was a serious criminal act," Basterrechea said. "The theft and destruction of an emergency vehicle not only created a risk to responding personnel, but it also temporarily removed a critical medical resource from the community."

Street view of the Meridian Police Department

Meridian Police Department in Meridian, Idaho. (Google Maps)

THE FAR-LEFT NETWORK THAT HELPED PUT ALEX PRETTI IN HARM'S WAY, THEN MADE HIM A MARTYR

He added "there has been a lot of rhetoric surrounding the Department of Homeland Security leasing office space at this location."

"Comments on social media, such as 'property damage isn't violence,' is absolutely false," Basterrechea continued. "This was absolutely an act of violence, and if the suspect had not been interrupted, there is no doubt this building would have been burned, putting the lives of first responders and others at risk."

Officials said that although the suspect has not been identified or located, there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the broader community.

The Meridian Police Department is leading the investigation in coordination with the FBI, ATF, DHS, Idaho State Police and other regional law enforcement partners.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Any information that we believe would hinder our investigation will not be released at any time," Basterrechea said. "We want to make sure that this investigation is as clean as possible and that we bring the people responsible to justice."

DHS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue