Ukrainian women who met with Blinken deliver emotional pleas for more US support: 'It's about dignity'

Two Ukrainian women who met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week deliver emotional pleas for more U.S. support on "Fox & Friends Weekend" as Putin's assault on Ukraine rages on.

Daria Kaleniuk, who is the executive director of Anti-Corruption Action Center in Kyiv, and Hanna Hopko, who is the former chair of Foreign Affairs Committee in Ukraine's parliament, discussed the U.S. response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Ukraine is now been executed by Russia for deciding to be free and for believing in democracy and rule of law, and now, when we are begging America to give us protection of our skies to prevent deaths of millions of civilians," Kaleniuk told co-hosts Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Pete Hegseth Sunday.

"We in Ukraine don't afraid of big war," she continued. "We will fight till the very end, but if millions of people, including children, will be killed, it will be on the responsibility of the leadership of NATO member states and especially on the leadership of the United States."

Hopko delivered an emotional plea alongside Kaleniuk for more support, calling the Russian invasion a "genocide" of Ukrainian people.

"It's about dignity, it's about humanity," Hopko said. "We don't understand why the embargo on Russian oil take so long. Why there is no fighter jets… there is no protection of sky."

"Please, we ask you to join our fight because this is about stopping authoritarian regimes," she continued. "Stopping this new Hitler, new Stalin, this new fascist, Nazi regime, which Putin is present[ing]."



Over the weekend, the United Nations released data indicating there are 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees that have already fled for neighboring countries.

Poland has opened its borders to around one million of those Ukrainians seeking refuge.