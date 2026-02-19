Organized South American crime group burglarizes over 60 high-end Houston-area homes targeting designer goods

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than 60 high-end homes across the Houston area have been hit in a sweeping burglary spree tied to a South American theft ring using signal jammers and counter-surveillance tactics to evade detection, West University Place Police Chief Gary Ratliff confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The organized crime network, known as the South American Theft Group (SATG), has been linked to numerous break-ins in West University Place, surrounding counties and across the country, authorities said.

Residents packed a public safety meeting Wednesday night in West University Place, where Ratliff warned that the group’s footprint is expanding beyond Houston.

"It was shocking," resident Bill Jones told FOX 26 in Houston. "People from South America terrorizing Americans. That’s pretty scary and unfortunate. I’m really surprised no one has gotten hurt."

Seven of the burglaries occurred in West University Place alone, and police say the cases follow a consistent playbook.

Investigators said suspects target second-story windows at the rear of homes between 7 and 9 p.m., climbing ladders or patio furniture before breaking glass or prying windows open with screwdrivers. The burglars allegedly reposition security cameras, deploy signal jammers to disrupt alarm and Wi-Fi systems and carry stolen property away in pillowcases and backpacks.

The suspects primarily steal high-value items, including designer purses and jewelry. In one case, residents were home when burglars entered, though they did not encounter the suspects.

According to Ratliff’s presentation, four break-ins and three attempted break-ins have been reported since January 2025, and all seven appear consistent with the group’s methods.

Authorities said the organization is also under investigation in California, Florida, Wisconsin and New York, suggesting the Houston cases may be part of a broader nationwide operation.

"Most of these folks, they're pretty intelligent," Ratliff said. "They're using burner phones, they're using other information that makes it very difficult to follow."

Last year, officers arrested Chilean national Ignacio Castillo Contreras in connection with one of the burglaries in which jewelry was stolen. Police have also identified Christian Mauricio Rubio Pizarro as a person of interest, though no charges have been filed against him. He is currently facing unrelated charges in Houston and remains jailed on an immigration hold.

Investigators say the case remains active as authorities work to prevent additional burglaries in the community.