Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Police and Law Enforcement

Judge tosses lawsuit from ex-NYPD commissioner accusing department of 'systemic corruption'

Thomas Donlon alleged 'systemic corruption' within the department but a judge ruled his claims didn't meet the racketeering definition

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a former interim New York City police commissioner who accused the police department under former Mayor Eric Adams and his top deputies of "systemic corruption" and alleged the agency was operating as a "criminal enterprise."

Thomas Donlon, a longtime FBI official appointed by Adams to stabilize the police department marred by scandals, filed the racketeering lawsuit filed in July.

But Donlon said he witnessed "systemic corruption and criminal conduct" enabled by Adams and his allies who often inflated overtime, prevented internal investigations and disciplined whistleblowers.

FORMER NYPD CHIEF CALLS POLICE CUTS 'RECIPE FOR DISASTER' AS MAMDANI THREATENS TAX HIKES

Thomas Donlon

Thomas Donlon, a former interim New York City police commissioner, said he witnessed "systemic corruption and criminal conduct" enabled by former Mayor Eric Adams and his allies. (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office via AP)

Judge Denise Cote ruled on Wednesday that the alleged misconduct did not meet the definition of racketeering activity since the lawsuit did not describe the defendants acting with "a common purpose."

A spokesperson for the city’s Law Department told The Associated Press they were "pleased the court agreed there was no legal basis for this case to continue."

An attorney for Donlon, John Scola, told the outlet that his client had already appealed the ruling.

MAMDANI KEEPS JESSICA TISCH AS NYPD COMMISSIONER

Ex-New York City Mayor Eric Adams

The police department was accused of operating as a "criminal enterprise." (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/The Associated Press)

"Mr. Donlon confronted corruption within the NYPD’s highest ranks and was forced out for refusing to engage in illegal conduct," Scola said. "We are confident the Second Circuit will allow his claims to proceed."

Donlon was tapped by Adams following the September 2024 resignation of former Police Commissioner Edward Caban, whose phone was seized by federal officials as part of a criminal corruption investigation into the then-mayor and his administration.

He served as the interim commissioner for about two months before later being replaced by Jessica Tisch, who still serves as commissioner under the city's current mayor, Zohran Mamdani.

Eric Adams, then-mayor of New York, listens during a hearing in D.C.

Judge Denise Cote ruled that the alleged misconduct did not meet the definition of racketeering activity. (Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Donlon’s lawsuit was just one of several complaints brought by veteran police officials who alleged a culture of rampant corruption and cronyism within the agency during Adams' time as mayor.

Federal prosecutors have also recently brought several bribery cases against former police officials who served under Adams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Close modal

Continue