Judge tosses lawsuit from ex-NYPD commissioner accusing department of 'systemic corruption'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a former interim New York City police commissioner who accused the police department under former Mayor Eric Adams and his top deputies of "systemic corruption" and alleged the agency was operating as a "criminal enterprise."

Thomas Donlon, a longtime FBI official appointed by Adams to stabilize the police department marred by scandals, filed the racketeering lawsuit filed in July.

But Donlon said he witnessed "systemic corruption and criminal conduct" enabled by Adams and his allies who often inflated overtime, prevented internal investigations and disciplined whistleblowers.

FORMER NYPD CHIEF CALLS POLICE CUTS 'RECIPE FOR DISASTER' AS MAMDANI THREATENS TAX HIKES

Judge Denise Cote ruled on Wednesday that the alleged misconduct did not meet the definition of racketeering activity since the lawsuit did not describe the defendants acting with "a common purpose."

A spokesperson for the city’s Law Department told The Associated Press they were "pleased the court agreed there was no legal basis for this case to continue."

An attorney for Donlon, John Scola, told the outlet that his client had already appealed the ruling.

MAMDANI KEEPS JESSICA TISCH AS NYPD COMMISSIONER

"Mr. Donlon confronted corruption within the NYPD’s highest ranks and was forced out for refusing to engage in illegal conduct," Scola said. "We are confident the Second Circuit will allow his claims to proceed."

Donlon was tapped by Adams following the September 2024 resignation of former Police Commissioner Edward Caban, whose phone was seized by federal officials as part of a criminal corruption investigation into the then-mayor and his administration.

He served as the interim commissioner for about two months before later being replaced by Jessica Tisch, who still serves as commissioner under the city's current mayor, Zohran Mamdani.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Donlon’s lawsuit was just one of several complaints brought by veteran police officials who alleged a culture of rampant corruption and cronyism within the agency during Adams' time as mayor.

Federal prosecutors have also recently brought several bribery cases against former police officials who served under Adams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.