Nikki Haley: Providing Russia with oil money is ‘absolute lunacy’

As war in Ukraine rages on, it's time the U.S. holds Russia accountable by withholding investment in Russian oil, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told "Sunday Morning Futures."

NIKKI HALEY: Stop reacting and start leading. First of all, work with Ukraine on real-time intelligence so that we can tell them everything that's happening that they can't see. Make sure that we send anti-tank, anti-air missiles immediately. Make sure that we are telling Poland and NATO that they've got to supply these planes to Ukraine. They need them right away so they can cover their own airspace. We've got to make sure we sanction these energy companies, all of them. We've got to make sure that we pull them out of the international banking system, and we need to stop taking any Russian oil. The idea that we would give our money to an enemy is unthinkable, and it's absolute lunacy. We can't allow this to continue…

