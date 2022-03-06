Expand / Collapse search
Sting sings his 1985 ‘Russians’ song amid Ukraine war: 'Never thought it would be relevant again'

The tune, which is from 'The Dream of the Blue Turtles' record, was written during the Cold War

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Sting took to Instagram on Saturday to perform his 1985 song "Russians" amid the Russia-Ukraine war

He captioned the video, "I’ve only rarely sung this song in the many years since it was written, because I never thought it would be relevant again."

"But, in the light of one man’s bloody and woefully misguided decision to invade a peaceful, unthreatening neighbor, the song is, once again, a plea for our common humanity," Sting continued. 

"For the brave Ukrainians fighting against this brutal tyranny and also the many Russians who are protesting this outrage despite the threat of arrest and imprisonment - We, all of us, love our children. Stop the war," he added.

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2018 file photo shows Sting performing at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York. Sting took to Instagram on Saturday to perform his 1985 song "Russians" amid the Russia-Ukraine war.  (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Sting concluded his caption with information on how to help Ukrainians who have fled to Poland.

"Russians" comes from Sting's first solo album after going his separate ways from his band, The Police. The tune, which is from "The Dream of the Blue Turtles" record, was written during the Cold War.

Sting is among the many stars who've spoken out in support of Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale attack on the country on Feb. 24.

Mariah Haas is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

