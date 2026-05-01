Texas Cessna plane crash kills 5; NTSB investigating

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Five people were killed in an overnight plane crash in Texas, according to authorities.

First responders were called to the scene after receiving a report of a crash in the 200 block of Round Rock Road in Wimberley, according to FOX 7 Austin.

The aircraft has reportedly been identified as a Cessna 421C that was carrying five passengers when it crashed.

All five individuals are confirmed dead, the outlet reported.

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A preliminary investigation reportedly revealed the aircraft was traveling at a high rate of speed before it crashed, but did not show any indication of a midair collision.

A second plane that was traveling in the area subsequently landed without incident at the New Braunfels airport.

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The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the incident.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and NTSB for comment.

The five individuals identities’ have not yet been released as authorities work to notify next of kin.