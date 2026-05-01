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Texas

Texas Cessna plane crash kills 5; NTSB investigating

Cessna 421C was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed before crashing in Wimberley, Texas

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
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Five people were killed in an overnight plane crash in Texas, according to authorities. 

First responders were called to the scene after receiving a report of a crash in the 200 block of Round Rock Road in Wimberley, according to FOX 7 Austin. 

The aircraft has reportedly been identified as a Cessna 421C that was carrying five passengers when it crashed. 

All five individuals are confirmed dead, the outlet reported.

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A crashed Cessna 421C airplane in Wimberley, Texas

Authorities are investigating after a Cessna 421C airplane crashed in Wimberley, Texas, on May 1, 2026. (KTTV)

A preliminary investigation reportedly revealed the aircraft was traveling at a high rate of speed before it crashed, but did not show any indication of a midair collision. 

A second plane that was traveling in the area subsequently landed without incident at the New Braunfels airport.

Cessna 421C airplane wreckage in Wimberley, Texas

All five passengers died after a Cessna 421C airplane crashed in Wimberley, Texas, on May 1, 2026. (KTTV)

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The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the incident.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and NTSB for comment. 

The five individuals identities’ have not yet been released as authorities work to notify next of kin.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
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