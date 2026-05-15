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Fire Disasters

Maine governor urges residents to stay clear after fiery lumber mill explosion in Searsmont

Camden Fire & Rescue says it expects to have personnel committed to helping for several days

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Firefighters reportedly injured in Maine blast Video

Firefighters reportedly injured in Maine blast

At least 10 firefighters were reportedly injured in an explosion Friday at Robbins Lumber in Searsmont, Maine.

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Authorities are investigating after a fiery explosion Friday at a lumber mill in Searsmont, Maine.

Officials have not yet released the number of injuries or fatalities.

Camden Fire & Rescue confirmed it has a crew providing assistance.

"Our thoughts are with the injured, medical professionals providing care and first responders working to control the situation," the department wrote in a statement on Facebook. "We anticipate having personnel committed to helping for several days."

MAINE STUDENT PASSES OUT, 11 TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AS CAUSE OF ILLNESSES REMAINS UNKNOWN

Closeup shot of a fire

Multiple injuries were reported, according to local outlets. (WABI)

Ben Hamel, the mill's purchasing manager, told the Bangor Daily News that the fire started in an area where wood shavings are packaged. The fire then spread to a nearby dust silo, which exploded.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

A trooper at the scene told bystanders there is a "major fuel leak" and urged them to move away from the area, according to the outlet.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills posted on X noting she has been briefed on the unfolding situation.

"I urge folks to stay clear of the area, follow the instructions of law enforcement, and allow emergency personnel to respond," Mills wrote in a statement on X. "I ask Maine people to join me in keeping all those affected in their thoughts."

Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, added he is "praying for the safety and well-being of first responders and everyone else on-site."

"I’m aware of the fire and explosion in Searsmont," Golden wrote in an X post. "I ask locals to follow law enforcement instructions, and to look to official channels and trusted sources for more information as it becomes available."

Shot of a fire with cars parked around

The cause of the fire is unknown, as of Friday afternoon. (WABI)

Searsmont is a small rural town about one and a half hours northeast of Portland and about four hours north of Boston.

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Maine State Police and the Augusta Fire Department did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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