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Auto Safety

Waymo driverless cars overrun Atlanta neighborhood, circling cul-de-sacs and alarming families with kids

The company also recalled nearly 4,000 vehicles this week over a glitch involving standing water

By Brie Stimson Fox News
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Swarm of empty, driverless Waymos overrun Atlanta neighborhood Video

Swarm of empty, driverless Waymos overrun Atlanta neighborhood

Residents in the Buckhead neighborhood in northwest Atlanta say that dozens of the self-driving ride share vehicles have been circling their cul-de-sacs for the last couple of weeks. (Andrea Brown Milheizler via Storyful)

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One Atlanta neighborhood has dealt with Waymo problems than they expected recently.

The Georgia city’s northwest Buckhead neighborhood has been overrun in the last couple of weeks by empty, driverless ride-share vehicles due to an apparent routing behavior issue.

"It’s almost every little cul-de-sac in our area, so I think it’s a problem," a neighbor who lives on embattled Battleview Drive told WSB-TV.

Video taken of the rogue Waymos shows them incessantly circling through a cul-de-sac and multiple cars causing a backup on one street after a neighbor tried to block the cars from entering the cul-de-sac.

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Waymos driving around cul-de-sac

Waymos driving around a cul-de-sac in an Atlanta neighborhood. (Andrea Brown Milheizler via Storyful)

"I think yesterday morning, we had 50 cars that came through between 6 and 7," another neighbor told the station.

A third neighbor pointed out that the problem is more than just an irritation.

 "We’re families, we have small animals and pets, got kids getting on the bus in the morning and it just doesn’t feel safe to have that traffic," they said.

Waymo currently operates in 11 U.S. cities, including Atlanta.

The company admitted to Fox News Digital that Waymos are staged in areas of the city where they are frequently hailed from, but said that shouldn’t come at the expense of residents.

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Waymo self-driving car navigating a street at night in downtown Atlanta

A Waymo self-driving car navigates a street at night in downtown Atlanta, Ga., on Oct. 21, 2025. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

"At Waymo, we are committed to being good neighbors," the company told FOx News Digital. "We take community feedback seriously and have already worked with our fleet partner to address this routing behavior. With over 500,000 weekly trips across the country, our service is proven to significantly reduce traffic injuries and improve road safety. We value our relationship with Atlanta residents and remain focused on providing a seamless, respectful, and safe experience for riders and residents alike."

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And the cul-de-sac quagmire isn’t the only issue Waymo has faced recently. This week, the company recalled nearly 4,000 of its vehicles due to a glitch where it may not stop before driving into "standing water," and video obtained FOX 4 appeared to show a Waymo running a red light at a busy intersection in Dallas.

A Waymo driverless vehicle driving on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles

A Waymo driverless vehicle in Los Angeles in May. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Last year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigated Waymo after vehicles were allegedly seen illegally passing stopped school buses in Austin, Texas.

And in January, a Waymo hit a student walking through a crosswalk near an elementary school in Santa Monica, California. The car was driving at a low speed and the student wasn't hurt.
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