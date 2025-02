A U.S. Navy electronic-warfare aircraft crashed into San Diego Bay in California this week, injuring two service members.

The Navy said both pilots onboard the Boeing EA-18G Growler were rescued. However, other service members involved in non-combat military aviation accidents have not been as fortunate.

Here are six of the deadliest non-combat military aviation accidents that have happened in the last five years:

1. Feb. 6, 2024 — Marine Corps helicopter vanishes during stormy weather

Five Marines died when their helicopter crashed during a storm in the mountains outside of San Diego.

The CH-53E Super Stallion departed Creech Air Force Base in Nevada and was heading to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego. It lost contact late in the evening as rain and snow were impacting the region.

Bradford Moulton, whose nephew was Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27, who was one of the victims, later said he wished the men would have been kept "on the ground" during the "thousand-year storm."

2. Nov. 29, 2023 — U.S. Air Force Osprey crashes off southern Japan

Eight Air Force Special Operations Command service members died when the CV-22B Osprey aircraft they were traveling in crashed during a training mission near Japan.

The aircraft was heading to Okinawa at the time of the incident, which later led to the temporary grounding of the entire fleet of Ospreys.

An Air Force investigation later found that the crash was caused by cracks in a metal gear and the pilot’s decision to keep flying instead of heeding several warnings to land, according to the Associated Press.

3. Nov. 10, 2023 — Special Operators involved in Mediterranean Sea crash

Five U.S. Army Special Operations aviation soldiers died when their helicopter crashed into the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

"The MH-60 Blackhawk was conducting routine flight training which included aerial refueling and aerial gunnery during nighttime conditions over water. The helicopter contacted the water resulting in the loss of the crew and the helicopter," the Department of Defense said at the time.

"Our service members put their lives on the line for our country every day," former President Biden added. "They willingly take risks to keep the American people safe and secure. And their daily bravery and selflessness is an enduring testament to what is best in our nation."

4. March 9, 2023 — Two Army helicopters collide in Kentucky

Two Army helicopters collided over southwestern Kentucky, killing nine service members.

The two HH60 Black Hawks of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) were conducting a training exercise at approximately 10 p.m. when they crashed in Trigg County, the director of Fort Campbell Public Affairs told Fox News Digital at the time.

"For Fort Campbell, for the 101st. The nine individuals we lost are children to God, they will be mourned and missed by their families, by their communities," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.

5. June 8, 2022 — Marine Corps Osprey training mission turns fatal

Five Marines died during a training mission in Southern California when their MV-22B Osprey crashed into the desert.

The aircraft, which went down in Imperial County, belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton.

An investigative report following the crash found that it was caused by a mechanical failure related to a clutch onboard the Osprey, which ultimately led to an engine failure.

6. Aug. 31, 2021 — U.S. Navy helicopter crashes into the ocean off Southern California

Five crewmembers died when a U.S. Navy helicopter plunged into the ocean about 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego while "conducting routine flight operations."

It happened after the MH-60S Seahawk helicopter touched down during a landing on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

A mechanical issue caused the helicopter to start shaking intensely, sending it into a spin that ripped its rotor blades off before plummeting tail-first into the water, according to the Navy Times.

