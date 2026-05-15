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South Carolina

Alex Murdaugh retrial could bring potential death penalty as AG says 'all our legal options are on the table'

AG Alan Wilson cited the Supreme Court's decision vacating convictions over improper juror contact by a clerk of court

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
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SC attorney general vows to retry Alex Murdaugh after conviction overturned Video

SC attorney general vows to retry Alex Murdaugh after conviction overturned

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson addresses the state's intent to pursue a retrial for Alex Murdaugh. This follows the South Carolina Supreme Court's decision to overturn Murdaugh's 2023 double murder conviction, citing improper jury influence by court clerk Becky Hill. Wilson states his office will ensure justice for Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

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South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Friday that prosecutors could seek the death penalty against Alex Murdaugh if he is found guilty again at a new trial after the state Supreme Court overturned his murder convictions.

"In light of the Supreme Court’s decision, we’re back to square one on this case, and that means all our legal options are on the table, including the death penalty," Wilson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Alex Murdaugh speaking in court during sentencing at Colleton County courthouse in Walterboro South Carolina

Alex Murdaugh addresses the court during his sentencing at the Colleton County courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Friday, March 3, 2023. He was found guilty on all counts of murdering his wife and son. (Pool)

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson shaking hands with the bailiff at Colleton County Courthouse

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson shakes hands with the bailiff at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on March 3, 2023, after Alex Murdaugh was found guilty on all four counts. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool)

The South Carolina Supreme Court this week vacated Murdaugh’s 2023 convictions in the fatal shootings of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son, Paul Murdaugh, citing improper contact with jurors by former Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill. The court ordered a new trial.

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Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
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