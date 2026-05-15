Alex Murdaugh retrial could bring potential death penalty as AG says 'all our legal options are on the table'

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South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Friday that prosecutors could seek the death penalty against Alex Murdaugh if he is found guilty again at a new trial after the state Supreme Court overturned his murder convictions.

"In light of the Supreme Court’s decision, we’re back to square one on this case, and that means all our legal options are on the table, including the death penalty," Wilson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The South Carolina Supreme Court this week vacated Murdaugh’s 2023 convictions in the fatal shootings of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son, Paul Murdaugh, citing improper contact with jurors by former Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill. The court ordered a new trial.

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