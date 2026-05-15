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Bahamas

Missing American's husband sat on boat for 24 hours after she vanished in Bahamas, friend says

Coast Guard seized the couple's vessel Soulmate off the Florida coast as part of an active criminal investigation

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
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Coast Guard investigators inspect yacht tied to woman missing in The Bahamas Video

Coast Guard investigators inspect yacht tied to woman missing in The Bahamas

The vessel 'Soulmate,' owned by Brian Hooker and his missing wife Lynette Hooker, is being processed in Fort Pierce, Florida. (Fox News Digital)

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FIRST ON FOX: Brian Hooker sat on his sailboat for 24 hours after she vanished while the couple were in the Bahamas, according to one of his friends.

After leaving shore at Hope Town in the Bahamas at around 7:30 p.m. on April 4, Brian Hooker told authorities that rough waters caused his wife to fall off their dinghy. Brian Hooker paddled to shore and arrived at Marsh Harbour around 4 a.m. on April 5, according to authorities.

The couple was headed back to their sailboat, their full-time home in retirement, when Lynette fell overboard. They frequently sail around the U.S. and Caribbean, according to their social media pages.

Blaine Stevenson, a friend of Brian Hooker's, told Fox News Digital that after spending about three to four hours searching with rescue officials on April 5, Brian returned to his sailboat and stayed there for roughly 24 hours.

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Brian Hooker leaving Central Police Station in Freeport accompanied by lawyer Terrel A. Butler

Brian Hooker leaves Central Police Station in Freeport, The Bahamas, on April 13, 2026, after being released from custody. He was questioned about the disappearance of his wife, Lynette Hooker, who he says fell overboard from their dinghy earlier this month. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

"So the incident happened Saturday at 7:30 p.m. He came ashore at 4 a.m., the search and rescue took him out for three or four hours and brought him back to his boat. He sat on his boat for almost 24 hours until search and rescue brought him his dinghy back," Stevenson said.

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"At no point did he really look at the situation and give anybody any more details than he had at the beginning when supposedly he was in shock," Stevenson said.

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(C and L) Brian Hooker and Lynette Hooker (R)

Brian and Lynette Hooker have been married for around 25 years, family members said. (The Sailing Hookers/YouTube and Instagram)

Brian Hooker would go on to stay at the Conch Inn in Marsh Harbour on April 6, Stevenson said, where he stayed until he was arrested on April 8 by Bahamian authorities. He was released from jail on April 13 without being charged.

LYNETTE HOOKER MISSING IN BAHAMAS: TIMELINE OF MICHIGAN WOMAN’S DISAPPEARANCE, HUSBAND’S ARREST

Stevenson also said he's shocked Brian Hooker didn't make more of an effort to find his wife.

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U.S. Coast Guard investigators search Brian Hooker's and his missing wife Lynette Hooker's the boat Soulmate.

U.S. Coast Guard investigators search the boat Soulmate docked at their station in Fort Pierce, Fla., on May 13, 2026. The vessel belongs to Brian Hooker and his missing wife Lynette Hooker and was brought back to the U.S. from The Bahamas by the Coast Guard. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

"Even if he accepts the fact that his wife is gone — does he not want closure? Does he not want redemption?" Stevenson said.

Sometime between May 8 and 10, Brian and Lynette Hooker's sailboat, Soulmate, was seized, a source familiar with the investigation told Fox News Digital. Soulmate was seized 40 nautical miles off the coast of Melbourne, Florida, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

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In a news release, the Coast Guard said the seizure was part of a "complex surveillance and interdiction operation." The sailboat was taken to Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce, where it is being processed for potential evidence, the source said.

"The vessel Soulmate is currently in the custody of CGIS as part of an active criminal investigation," the Coast Guard said.

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Brian Hooker boarding a plane at Grand Bahama Freeport Airport with lawyer Terell A. Butler

Brian Hooker boards a plane to Nassau from Grand Bahama Freeport Airport in The Bahamas on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, accompanied by his lawyer, Terell A. Butler. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

Brian Hooker's Michigan-based attorney previously asked Americans to give him the benefit of the doubt in an interview with ABC News.

"I would ask those watching to treat him the way you would want to be treated, to give him the benefit of the doubt, and to consider that not all of us, nor you, considering your own relationships, the way you speak to one another, we all handle things in different ways," Crystal Marie Hauser said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hauser for comment.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
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