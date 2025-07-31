Navy confirms F-35 fighter jet went down near California base, pilot safely ejected

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Navy pilot is safe after an F-35C fighter jet went down near Naval Air Station Lemoore in Southern California, causing a fiery crash and prompting a response from CAL Fire.

NAS Lemoore said "an aviation incident on the operations side of the installation" took place at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The jet crashed in a field near the intersection of South Dickenson Avenue and West Cadillac Ave and burst into flames, a California Highway Patrol report stated.

"We can confirm the pilot successfully ejected and is safe. There are no additional affected personnel," NAS Lemoore confirmed via Facebook.

The crash caused a small grass fire spanning about ten acres, according to a CAL Fire incident report. It was completely contained by 8:32 p.m. local time.

Details surrounding what caused the crash were not immediately available.

NAS Lemoore is the Navy's largest Master Jet Base and is home to more than a dozen squadrons – training and operational.

The base said on Facebook that the F-35C involved in the crash was attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 125 "Rough Raiders," a specialized training unit.

NAS Lemoore is the only Navy base that houses the F-35 Lightning II, according to its website. It is also home to more than half of the branch's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft.

Sixteen operational Strike Fighter squadrons, two Fleet Replacement squadrons, one Search and Rescue squadron, four west coast Carrier Air Wing Commands and staff operate out of the base.

The base is located in Fresno County.

Fox News Digital reached out to NAS Lemoore but did not hear back by time of publication.