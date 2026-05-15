Former Christian school teacher sentenced after pleading guilty to child seduction charge

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A former private school teacher in Indiana pleaded guilty Thursday to child seduction, after authorities said she carried on a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student, according to court records.

Fox News Digital reviewed court records showing Torrie Lemon, 24, was sentenced to four years, though she avoided significant prison time. Records show she was ordered to serve 40 days in jail or prison followed by 1,420 days (nearly four years) of probation.

Prosecutors said the relationship came to light during a 2025 school trip after another student discovered explicit text messages on the teen’s cellphone.

Lemon, a former kindergarten teacher at the Colonial Christian School, was later charged in both Hamilton and Marion counties, and admitted to the allegations during a police interview.

"I was having an inappropriate relationship with a student from our school," she told authorities, FOX 59 reported.

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The victim told investigators the relationship dated back to January 2025, when she and Lemon began spending time together and making sexual jokes before eventually kissing during a school field trip, according to court documents reviewed by FOX 59.

Authorities said the relationship was uncovered in April during a school trip to South Carolina, after another student saw explicit messages exchanged between Lemon and the victim.

Lemon was also allowed to sleep over at the victim’s home, where the two shared a pull-out couch in the basement, according to court documents, the New York Post reported. The girl’s father also told investigators his daughter began asking questions about Indiana’s age-of-consent laws after meeting the teacher.

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The girl’s father told investigators he knew his daughter had "kissed, hugged and cuddled" Lemon, but said he did not report the relationship because he feared jeopardizing the teacher’s career, according to court documents.

Lemon also allegedly told investigators the victim’s mother suspected "there was more to their relationship" than friendship.

Court documents said the victim told investigators the pair had sex at Lemon’s apartment, which was located on school grounds.

Police also recovered text messages allegedly sent by Lemon to the student, including one message that read: "I love you more than I can describe. I love my girl."

The Colonial Christian School did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

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Lemon was expected to be sentenced Friday in Marion County on two additional child seduction charges tied to the same investigation.