Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: Detransitioner drama, sex toy giveaways, shocking bathroom find

Chloe Cole sits for an interview with Fox News Digital. (Fox News Digital )
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FIRST ON FOX: Chloe Cole vows to return to UW after canceling appearance over alleged Antifa threats
TRUTH DELAYED: Detransitioner Chloe Cole cancels UW speech after alleged Antifa threats
PRIVACY VIOLATED: Loudoun County high school student accused of filming students in bathroom under investigation
Supporters of Policy 8040 celebrate with signs as the transgender protection measures were voted into the school system's policies during a school board meeting at the Loudoun County Public Schools Administration Building on August 11, 2021 in Ashburn, Va. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
LEADERSHIP BACKED: Cornell board clears president of wrongdoing after confrontation with anti-Israel students
GENDER FLASHPOINT: UVA installs tampon dispensers in men’s restrooms; students call move ‘absurd’
Whether feminine hygiene products should be available in men's restrooms has become a divisive topic in places like college campuses, as only women can menstruate. (Men's room sign by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images and Tampon dispensary by Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/picture alliance via Getty Images)
SCRUBBED: Liberal arts college drops prof’s name from campus hall after grave dig controversy
YOUR TAX DOLLARS: San Francisco university hosts genital piercing workshop with sex toy giveaway for students
This article was written by Fox News staff.