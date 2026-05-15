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Campus Radicals Newsletter

Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: Detransitioner drama, sex toy giveaways, shocking bathroom find

Sex issues at schools dominated across the map this week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
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Chloe Cole sits for an interview with Fox News Digital.  (Fox News Digital )

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FIRST ON FOX: Chloe Cole vows to return to UW after canceling appearance over alleged Antifa threats

TRUTH DELAYED: Detransitioner Chloe Cole cancels UW speech after alleged Antifa threats

PRIVACY VIOLATED: Loudoun County high school student accused of filming students in bathroom under investigation

Parents hold signs favoring a rule offering protections for transgender students

Supporters of Policy 8040 celebrate with signs as the transgender protection measures were voted into the school system's policies during a school board meeting at the Loudoun County Public Schools Administration Building on August 11, 2021 in Ashburn, Va. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

LEADERSHIP BACKED: Cornell board clears president of wrongdoing after confrontation with anti-Israel students

GENDER FLASHPOINT: UVA installs tampon dispensers in men’s restrooms; students call move ‘absurd’

Men's room sign and tampon dispensary

Whether feminine hygiene products should be available in men's restrooms has become a divisive topic in places like college campuses, as only women can menstruate. (Men's room sign by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images and Tampon dispensary by Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/picture alliance via Getty Images)

SCRUBBED: Liberal arts college drops prof’s name from campus hall after grave dig controversy

YOUR TAX DOLLARS: San Francisco university hosts genital piercing workshop with sex toy giveaway for students

This article was written by Fox News staff.
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