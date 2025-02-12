Navy fighter jet crashes into San Diego Bay near naval air station; 2 pilots rescued

A U.S. Navy electronic-warfare aircraft crashed into San Diego Bay near Naval Air Station North Island on Wednesday, sending two service members to the hospital.

The Navy confirmed there were two pilots onboard the Boeing EA-18G Growler, and both were rescued.

San Diego Fire Department officials confirmed the crash was reported near Shelter Island just after 10:16 a.m. local time.

The Coast Guard San Diego Office confirmed to Fox News that the pilots were rescued by a fishing vessel. They were then transferred to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations.

Both pilots were taken to a local hospital and were said to be in stable condition, according to the Coast Guard.

A Navy official told Fox News Digital it is unclear if a distress signal was sent out prior to the crash, and the pilots have not yet been identified.

Reporters at the scene said they saw the fighter jet take off from the runway and then crash into the water, according to KGTV.

Fire officials sent 60 personnel to the scene, including two fire trucks, a foam truck, five engines, a helicopter, two boats and a lifeguard river team.

The pilots were in the water for about a minute, the Coast Guard said. The wreckage remains in the water.

According to Boeing, the EA-18G Growler is an advanced airborne electronic attack aircraft. It provides tactical jamming and electronic protection to U.S. military forces and allies around the world.

The wreck comes after a recent string of fatal plane crashes across the country.

An Army Black Hawk helicopter collided midair with a commercial passenger plane near Reagan National Airport on Jan. 29, killing 67 people.

Just days later, a medical ambulance plane transporting a young girl who had just received life-saving treatment crashed on a street near Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

All six passengers were killed, along with one person who was on the ground.

Most recently, a private jet owned by Vince Neil, the lead singer of Mötley Crüe, was involved in a fatal crash Monday afternoon at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona.