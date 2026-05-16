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Crime

Masked suspect charged with using fuel, fireworks in Walmart kids section as cover for massive jewelry heist

Retail giant says smoke, soot and cleanup from the April 29 blaze at a Maryland store resulted in $10M in lost inventory

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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A New Jersey man was arrested Thursday after allegedly sparking a massive fire with camping fuel and fireworks inside a Maryland Walmart, creating a terrifying diversion to pull off a $10,000 jewelry heist.

Anthony J. Rhodes, 36, of Berlin, New Jersey, was taken into custody without incident by local police and is currently sitting in a Camden County jail awaiting extradition to Maryland. His charges include first-degree arson and manufacturing an explosive device.

The chaotic scene unfolded on the night of April 29 at a store in Elkton, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.

Security video showed a masked man entering the store with a backpack and loading a grocery cart with camping fuel and several boxes of fireworks, officials said. The suspect then parked the shopping cart next to the children's clothing section and set it ablaze.

A sparking fire was seen inside the Maryland Walmart store near the boy's clothing section.

A sparking fire was seen inside the Maryland Walmart store near the boy's clothing section. (Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal via Facebook)

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As the fire grew and fireworks began exploding inside the store, customers and staff scrambled for the exits.

Authorities said the suspect then smashed into the store's jewelry counter, stealing nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise before walking out and fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

While firefighters from the Singerly Fire Company quickly extinguished the flames and contained direct fire damage to around $5,000, Walmart said the smoke, soot and subsequent cleanup resulted in $10 million in lost inventory.

Anthony J. Rhodes mugshot

Anthony J. Rhodes, 36, of Berlin, N.J., is facing multiple charges after allegedly lighting a fire inside of a Maryland Walmart store. (Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal via Facebook)

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Officials said Rhodes was wearing a Jefferson University Baseball T-shirt during the heist, which investigators used to track him down.

Rhodes did not have a connection to the university or its sports teams, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); and Walmart Global Investigations assisted with the investigation.

Security camera photo of suspect

The suspect was captured by security cameras and later identified as Anthony J. Rhodes, 36, of Berlin, New Jersey, according to authorities. (Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal via Facebook)

"Working side-by-side with our ATF partners and Walmart Global Investigations, our team was able to identify a suspect quickly," acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray wrote in a statement after the arrest. "Investigations such as these require an all-hands approach, and I am proud of everyone who was able to bring this case to a close."

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A Walmart spokesperson told Fox News Digital the company "appreciate[s] the partnership with law enforcement and their swift action in this investigation."

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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