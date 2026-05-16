Long Island Rail Road workers go on strike, leaving 330,000 commuters without service on busiest US rail line

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Workers for the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) — the nation’s largest commuter rail line — went on strike early Saturday, leaving more than 330,000 commuters scrambling for alternatives.

At 12:01 a.m., five unions representing roughly 3,700 workers — including ticket clerks, locomotive engineers, signalmen, electricians and machinists — walked off the job in the fourth strike in the rail line’s history.

The LIRR confirmed in a statement that service has been suspended until further notice.

"Avoid nonessential travel and work from home if possible," the railroad said. "We will have limited shuttle bus service on weekdays for essential workers and those who cannot telecommute."

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Kevin Sexton, national vice president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, said no new negotiations had been scheduled.

"We’re far apart at this point," Sexton said. "We are truly sorry that we are in this situation."

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said the agency "gave the union everything they said they wanted in terms of pay" and claimed it appeared union leaders had intended to strike all along.

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Leading up to the strike, unions and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) negotiated a new contract that included work-rule changes and annual wage increases of 3% over three years.

The dispute centered on a proposed fourth-year wage increase, with unions seeking a 5% raise for the final year.

MTA officials said they could not meet that demand and warned it could force fare increases.

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The agency also warned the shutdown would cause severe congestion and delays across the region.

As part of its contingency plan, the MTA said it would operate limited weekday shuttle bus service during peak commuting hours between select Long Island locations and subway stations in Queens.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul described the strike as "reckless" and "unacceptable."

"Commuters are dealing with unnecessary dysfunction and thousands of union LIRR workers are being forced to go without a paycheck because of decisions made by a small group of union leaders," she said in a statement. "I stand with LIRR riders and will fight to preserve the long term stability of the MTA."

"I believe a deal can be done and I urge both the MTA and these unions to return to the table and bargain non-stop until a deal is reached," she added.

Hochul also blamed the disruption in part on the Trump administration, saying federal officials cut mediation efforts short and pushed negotiations closer to a strike.

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said his office was helping coordinate contingency efforts.

"New Yorkers should prepare for heavier-than-usual traffic, crowded transit options and additional travel time," he wrote in a post on X. "The MTA has announced that limited weekday bus service will be available for essential workers and others who cannot telecommute."

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The first LIRR strike occurred in 1980 and lasted two days. Another strike in 1987 lasted 11 days, while a third strike in 1994 lasted two days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.