Trump’s intel chief vows to oust bad actors who abused Americans' trust and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump’s intel chief vows to oust bad actors

2. Axed employees get tight deadline

3. Trump floats new route to citizenship

MAJOR HEADLINES

AS IF! – 'Clueless' Dem mayor takes a verbal scorching from voter for trampling the Constitution. Continue reading …

‘TIFF’-TOP SHAPE – America’s most-hated mayor predicted to get reality check but not the reality she wanted. Continue reading …

BREAKING BAD – Deadly warning for parents whose kids are headed to spring break hot spot. Continue reading …

‘SUSSEX SURVIVORS CLUB’ – Palace aide at the center of Meghan Markle bullying scandal breaks silence. Continue reading …

HARD TO SWALLOW – Not taking enough of an over-the-counter pill may lead to deadly disease, study warns. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

'MAN OF THE PEOPLE' – White House explains bruise on Trump's hand seen during Macron meeting. Continue reading …

'HERE'S MY RESPONSE...' – Gretchen Whitmer sounds off on push to condemn US Supreme Court's gay marriage ruling. Continue reading …

YOUNG AND RESTLESS – New poll finds about half of rural young people feel job market pressures in their hometowns. Continue reading …

HE'S OUT – Massachusetts select board removes town administrator following controversy over Trump flag. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

ASK THE PRESIDENT – President Trump reportedly took 1,009 questions in his first month. Continue reading …

'SAFER FOR COMMUNITIES' – DHS Sec Noem doubles down on calls for illegal migrants to self-deport. Continue reading …

ON THE FRONT LINES – A night with Dallas PD as they navigate ICE and Trump immigration policy. Continue reading …

'EYE-OPENING' – Former SpaceX employee divulges what working under Elon Musk is really like. Continue reading …

OPINION

DAN GAINOR – Craziest stories from our shortest month. Continue reading …

JUAN WILLIAMS – America's 'second' civil rights movement and you. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

HOUSE OF HORRORS – University suspends fraternity accused of ‘inhumane’ hazing. Continue reading …

WHERE TO NEXT? – Aaron Rodgers’ potential landing spots as Jets prepare to move on. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on strawberry stars, landmark legislation and championship clashes. Take the quiz here …

RAP SHEET – Rapper arrested in Florida during a traffic stop. Continue reading …

BIG SAVINGS – Woman reveals clever deals and steals. See video …

WATCH

JASON MIYARES – Attorney General offers opportunities to federal workers suffering from 'job dislocation'. See video …

DAVID MALPASS – Federal government is 'doing lots of things that it doesn't have to do.' See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.