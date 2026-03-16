Top Iranian officials targeted and killed in military strikes and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Top Iranian officials targeted and killed in military strikes

2. Prime minister reveals how Europeans perceive US-Israel-led war on Iran

3. Trump battles GOP holdouts and Democrats amid SAVE America Act test vote

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘SHOCKED’ — Crockett defends slain guard accused of impersonating cops with stolen plates. Continue reading …

ELECTION FIGHT — Jerry O'Connell says wife and daughters 'became physical' after comments on Harris loss. Continue reading …

TWISTED TALE — Jury reaches verdict for children's author accused in husband's fatal poisoning. Continue reading …

TRAIL OF QUESTIONS — New clues emerge in search for retired Air Force general who disappeared. Continue reading …

COVER BLOWN — Anti-ICE activists blow operation to arrest alleged child rapist living near school. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

RED TEAM RIFT — Trump voter ID push faces Senate test as GOP rebels threaten to sink bill. Continue reading …

BUDGET BATTLE — Fraud scrutiny clouds Schumer’s ObamaCare credit push after his Pentagon ‘luxury’ spending jab. Continue reading …

CAPITOL CLASH — Mullin wins backing from China, Cuba hawks — and some Democrats — as critics question fitness to lead DHS. Continue reading …

COSTLY CAMPAIGN — Pritzker flexes political muscle in Illinois Senate primary as 2028 buzz builds. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

STAR STRUCK — Bill Maher makes fun of guest for attending Kamala Harris rally, donating to her campaign. Continue reading …

AIRWAVE AUTHORITY — FCC chair warns 'fake news' outlets to 'correct course' or lose airwaves. Continue reading …

TROLL CALL — Trump reportedly enjoys 'messing with' journalists who contact his personal number. Continue reading …

TURNING THE PAGE — WaPo staffers say paper's leadership is 'broken beyond repair' as they jump ship. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT — Morning Glory: What will Donald Trump's legacy be as a wartime president? Continue reading …

SEN. ROGER WICKER — Ending China’s drone dominance with a made-in-America revival. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

SNOOZE SCIENCE — Specific amount of sleep could help prevent diabetes. Continue reading …

SAVORY SIPS — Bone broth cocktails pop up on bar menus amid protein craze. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on tipping turmoil and burger buzz. Take the quiz here …

SACRED SECRETS — Temple from time of Christ reveals powerful society lost to history. Continue reading …

RARE SIGHTING — Wildlife photographer couldn't believe what video captured. See video ...

WATCH

PRESIDENT TRUMP — A former president told me he wished he had attacked Iran. See video …

SEN. MIKE LEE — Dems are weaving a false narrative about the SAVE Act. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as we examine the third week of Operation Epic Fury and what escalating U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran could mean. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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