Massachusetts select board removes town administrator following controversy over Trump flag

The town of West Boylston, Massachusetts, voted to fire its administrator following a dispute over a Trump flag hanging in the police station.

The vote took place during a closed-door Zoom meeting "to discuss the reputation, character, physical condition or mental health, rather than professional competence, of an individual, or to discuss the discipline or dismissal of, or complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual."

The result was a 4-1 vote to remove former Town Administrator James Ryan.

The dispute allegedly began when Ryan toured the police station in January and viewed a Trump flag hanging in its gymnasium. At the time, Ryan claimed the flag was a civil rights violation, according to a statement.

Police Chief Dennis W. Minnich, Sr., removed the flag but alleges that Ryan later had a town employee sneak into the police station after hours to verify the flag was removed. According to him, at that time a new flag was then hanging, but has since been taken down.

Minnich says he was "targeted" and sent a three-page memo to the Board of Selectmen to request "an immediate and thorough review" of Ryan’s actions.

"Either he’s gone or I’m gone," Minnich said Friday. "I’m going to take all vacation time until this is resolved. I’m not reporting to the guy. I don’t trust him. There’s no trust there."

The select board said Ryan's firing had nothing to do with the police dispute, but him allegedly sending an employee inside the station that could have seen private information.

Ryan’s attorney, John Clifford, said in a statement that his client was "disappointed" with the select board’s decision.

"James acknowledges that he could have handled the situation differently, but his insistence that there be no political signs in a public building was completely justified," the statement read. "In tonight’s meeting, James expressed his sincere regret that he had any role in what became an embarrassment and distraction for the entire town. While he knows he may have made some mistakes as a very new town administrator, he is not responsible for the controversy that has ensued."

Clifford released a statement on Ryan's behalf which read, in part:

"James will be reviewing his options with respect to litigating his termination, but he would like to make it clear that he has no ill feelings toward town employees, volunteer officials, or the citizens of West Boylston. He remains grateful for the short opportunity to serve in West Boylston and wishes the town the best of luck in the future."