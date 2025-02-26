White House explains bruise on Trump's hand seen during Macron meeting

The bruise seen on the back of President Donald Trump’s hand is from him "constantly" shaking other people’s hands, the White House said.

Trump was photographed earlier this week with a bruise on his right hand as he met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.

"President Trump is a man of the people," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told NBC News. "His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."

FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TELLS TRUMP TO ‘BE CAREFUL’ IN THE NEGOTIATION PROCESS TO END RUSSIA’S WAR IN UKRAINE

"President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day," she added.

TRUMP’S BUDGET BILL WITH $4.5 TRILLION IN TAX CUTS SURVIVES HOUSE VOTE

The White House did not immediately respond Wednesday morning to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Around Thanksgiving last year, Trump, during an interview with TIME magazine, was asked about the bruising, and he said, "It’s from shaking hands with thousands of people."