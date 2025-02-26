White House explains bruise on Trump's hand seen during Macron meeting

Expand / Collapse search
The bruise seen on the back of President Donald Trump’s hand is from him "constantly" shaking other people’s hands, the White House said. 

Trump was photographed earlier this week with a bruise on his right hand as he met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House. 

"President Trump is a man of the people," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told NBC News. "His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day." 

FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TELLS TRUMP TO ‘BE CAREFUL’ IN THE NEGOTIATION PROCESS TO END RUSSIA’S WAR IN UKRAINE 

Bruise on Trump's hand

A bruise is seen on the back of President Donald Trump's hand as he hosts French President Emmanuel Macron for meetings at the White House on Feb. 24, in Washington, D.C.   (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day," she added. 

TRUMP’S BUDGET BILL WITH $4.5 TRILLION IN TAX CUTS SURVIVES HOUSE VOTE 

Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands during a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House on Feb. 24 in Washington, D.C.   (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The White House did not immediately respond Wednesday morning to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.  

Macron meets with Trump on Ukraine war anniversary

Macron met with Trump in Washington on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine.  (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Around Thanksgiving last year, Trump, during an interview with TIME magazine, was asked about the bruising, and he said, "It’s from shaking hands with thousands of people." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

