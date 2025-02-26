Dolton, Illinois, mayor Tiffany Henyard projected to lose primary in landside

Dolton, Illinois, mayor Tiffany Henyard, a Democrat, is projected to lose in a landslide in the village's mayoral primary held on Tuesday amid various scandals and allegations of corruption.

The embattled mayor predicted earlier on Tuesday that she would win in a landslide, according to Fox 32, but challenger Jason House overwhelmingly defeated Henyard in convincing fashion, securing 3,896 votes to Henyard's 536.

House, a village trustee and former ally of Henyard, campaigned on transparency and reform, promising a "clean house" and to bring accountability back to Dolton government.

"Not only is Ms. Henyard depriving the public of what they deserve, it’s costing the village money," he said on Election Day. "Day one, every record will be turned over."

Henyard, who assumed office in 2021, made headlines during her time as mayor over controversy surrounding her alleged financial mismanagement and other scandals. A federal subpoena issued in May of last year asked for Dolton’s financial records in an attempt to review the mayor's expensive out-of-state trips.

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, also a Democrat, was hired last year to investigate Henyard’s handling of Dolton's funds.

Lightfoot’s probe revealed that the village's general fund had diminished from a $5.6 million surplus in 2022 to a $3.6 million deficit in 2024, raising concerns about questionable credit card purchases and a lack of financial accountability.

Henyard was heavily criticized by residents ahead of the election over her various scandals. She has also been accused of civil rights violations, is facing numerous lawsuits over her alleged corruption and was involved in a brawl at a board meeting last month.

"The way that the present mayor has been doing things just hasn't been sitting right with me," voter Sharon Hunley told Fox 32.

Another voter, Regan Lewis, said, "We’re kinda like a joke. It’s not a good thing, it’s embarrassing."