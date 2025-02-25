University suspends fraternity accused of ‘inhumane’ hazing that left pledge in fear

Miami University in Ohio has suspended a fraternity in response to reports of "inhumane" hazing after a student revealed pledges were forced to partake in harmful activities to secure their membership.

The school’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter is under investigation after a member of a separate fraternity filed a report alleging prospective members were being subjected to extreme hazing techniques at an off-campus fraternity house, according to a complaint obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Hazing of any kind is illegal and strictly prohibited at Miami University," a university spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "Miami seeks to promote a safe environment where students may participate in activities and organizations without compromising their health, safety or welfare."

The complaint alleges an unnamed student was "coerced and forced into accepting a bid at Sigma Alpha Epsilon" before current members of the fraternity hazed the individual for "several days" and forced him "to cut communication with all others, delete social media and was required to be at [the off-campus fraternity house] for up to 24 hours a day."

The report goes on to describe how fraternity members "required" the unnamed student, who was not a nicotine user, "to ingest an entire can of chewing tobacco and then do a handstand." When the student vomited, he was instructed "to eat the throw up" but refused.

Throughout the initiation process, prospective members were coerced into living in a basement and were only permitted to leave for food and showers.

Current members mandated pledges to partake in shifts of up to 24 hours, requiring them to be at the "beck and call" of the fraternity in what was referred to as a "Pledge on Duty," the report reveals.

The unnamed student informed the reporting student that pledges were also "forced to do wall sits while covered in baby oil" and pressured into drinking alcoholic beverages when they slipped.

Following the alleged hazing incident, the unnamed student reached out to the student who filed the report, expressing a desire to join his fraternity instead and mentioning that Sigma Alpha Epsilon "was not the right fit for him," according to the report.

"During this phone call, I noticed that his voice sounded shaky and fearful," the reporting student recalled.

When the unnamed student told Sigma Alpha Epsilon that he intended to drop out of the fraternity’s pledging process and pursue another bid, members attempted to convince him to stay, saying that "we all had to go through it" and "some of the guys haze just to haze," the report alleges.

The reporting student was also shown a text message sent to the unnamed student from an active member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, stating he would hold a "12 gauge down his throat and watch his brain splatter," according to the complaint.

A spokesperson for the university confirmed to Fox News Digital that the fraternity chapter has been suspended and is under investigation.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon’s national organization and fraternity chapter did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.